Liberia: Boakai's Surprise Shake-Up Raises Questions Over Silent Exits

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has carried out a sweeping government reshuffle, removing and replacing several senior officials without public explanation.

The Executive Mansion on Monday released a list of new appointments affecting key ministries, commissions, and agencies, describing the shake-up as part of Boakai's ARREST Agenda to promote accountability and efficiency. But the absence of clear reasons for the abrupt departures of some officials, notably at the Liberia Airport Authority and Ministry of Mines and Energy, has stirred quiet unease among political observers.

Major Cabinet Shifts

At the Ministry of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban was nominated as minister, replacing the ruling party's former chairman Wilmot Paye whose departure was not explained. Sumo Samuel Momolu and Samuel Summerville were also named Assistant Ministers for Mines and Mining Exploration.

In the Education Ministry, Thomas Momo Parker takes over as Deputy Minister for Planning, Research, and Development, while Oscar Gurtor Flomo becomes Assistant Minister in the same department -- both charged with revamping a struggling sector facing falling performance indicators.

Dr. Cecelia Cassell was appointed Executive Director of the National Commission on Higher Education, a crucial post as the commission faces mounting calls for reform in tertiary education oversight.

Gender Ministry and Airport Authority Overhauls

At the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Boakai appointed Agnes C. Marshall and Josephine Greaves to the roles of senior assistant minister.

However, the most notable shake-up came at the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), where the President accepted the resignation of Board Chair Massaquoi Kamara and Managing Director Jeremiah Mends-Cole, reportedly on "medical grounds." The Executive Mansion offered no further details, sparking speculation over internal disagreements and operational troubles at the agency, which has faced scrutiny for poor management and transparency lapses.

In their stead, Ernest R. Hughes has been named Managing Director, while Nyan Mantein becomes the new Board Chairman.

Judiciary and Other Appointments

Additional appointments include A. Blamo Sieh as Co-Chair of the Civil Service Agency's Board of Appeal, and Nelsco A. Wolo as Deputy Commissioner General for Administration at the Liberia Immigration Service.

The Judiciary also saw new judicial appointments:

Cllr. William G. Capehert - Traffic Court, Gbarnga City

- Traffic Court, Gbarnga City Cllr. Eric Morlu - Debt Court, Lofa County

- Debt Court, Lofa County Cllr. Daniel D. Dolokelen - Debt Court, Bong County

- Debt Court, Bong County Atty. Anthony Kollie - Criminal Court "E", Lofa County

- Criminal Court "E", Lofa County Cllr. Rennie O. Moses - Criminal Court "E", Grand Gedeh County