Zimbabwe: One Million Men March - Elderly Protesters Denied Bail Over Geza-Led Anti-Govt Demonstrations

A Harare magistrate has denied bail to ten elderly citizens accused of attempting to take part in a protest allegedly organised by fugitive war veteran Blessed Geza.

The group, aged between 48 and 75, is accused of mobilising for an unsanctioned demonstration dubbed the "One Million Men March" against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Magistrate Caroline Kuhudzayi ruled that the accused were likely to regroup with others still at large and reoffend if released. She also found them to be flight risks given the gravity of the allegations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ten, Rose Chirenje (65), Nyarai Chigudu (52), Kenesia Jera (62), Edward Mandikutse (69), Dexter Jena (69), Hazvinei Machingura (69), Stephen Chagwiza (48), Jacob Masaraure (75), Mapengo Mapengo (57) and Joephrey Chigwerewe (70) were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry under Section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Prosecutors allege that on October 17, the accused, acting on Geza's social media calls, gathered near Africa Unity Square in Harare, intending to join the protest against Mnangagwa's government.

According to police, the group was intercepted at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street while singing and dancing to a protest song with the lyrics, "Zvigananda chera mwena nguva yakwana, chera mwena zvigananda," meaning "Economic saboteurs, your time is up."

Detectives from CID Law and Order said six suspects were arrested at the scene, while four others Chagwiza, Masaraure, Mapengo and Chigwerewe were later found hiding in a silver Toyota Probox parked at Corner Sixth Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

Investigators claim they recovered stones, boulders, and other missiles hidden near the protest site.

In opposing bail, Detective Sergeant Lovemore Chisi said releasing the accused could endanger public order.

"The nature of the offence suggests a propensity for inciting or engaging in further public disorder," he said. "Releasing the accused could reignite unrest or embolden others."

Chisi also warned that the accused might abscond from trial, given the "lengthy custodial sentence" they face if convicted, an argument upheld by the magistrate.

Police said investigations were ongoing and that several other suspects linked to the planned march remain at large.