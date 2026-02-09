Zimbabwe: Blessed Geza Dies in South Africa - Family Says Ignore Calls for Cash Donations Towards Funeral

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has died in South Africa, his family has confirmed.

Geza, who, in a surprise turn of events, came out demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation before going into hiding last year, died at a cardio hospital in South Africa.

In a statement, the Geza family announced his death.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our hero Cde Blessed Runesu Geza, popularly known as Cde Bombshell.

“He left us this morning at a cardio hospital in South Africa.

“Mr Geza touched many lives with his fight for justice to ensure that all Zimbabweans realise their aspirations.

“We urge Zimbabweans to be strong during this trying moment,” the family said.

The family also warned the public against responding to any calls for cash donations towards Geza’s funeral, cautioning that some individuals may attempt to cash in on his death.

“We are aware some people would want to cash in on his death, and we encourage Zimbabweans to ignore any call for GoFundMe towards his funeral.

“Funeral arrangements are being made, and we will share the details soon. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time,” the statement read.

A day before his death, Geza had released a statement in which he appeared to premonish his passing.

“As I speak to you now, I feel my energy sapping; I might not be here tomorrow, next week, or next month,” the statement read.

“Yet, I will be gratified, knowing I fought a noble war and that you will carry it forward to remove Emmerson and end the plunder of our country.

“In these final moments, I want you to carry my message in your hearts: you are not alone.

“I have always fought not for personal gain, but for you. I am old and have played my part. It is time you play yours.

“Your struggles are my struggles. Together, we can forge a brighter path.

“I see in you the fire and fury of a people determined to rise.

“Do not let fear engulf you; let it fuel your resolve.

“Imagine a Zimbabwe where every child can dream, where every parent can work with dignity, and where our resources are shared equally.

“This must be a reality we should never let slip away.

“Even as I prepare to leave this world, I do so with the conviction that our struggle continues.”

A nationwide manhunt for Geza was ongoing as the government struggled to silence him.

Never confirmed reports alleged that he had been under the protection of the military, which is understood to favour Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over in Zanu PF’s worsening factional fights

Added Geza: “I believe in you, in your strength, and your capacity for change.

“We have fought too hard and lost too much to turn back now.

“Strengthen your resolve and keep moving forward.

“Our victory is not a distant dream; it is within our grasp.”

Once a fervent supporter of Mnangagwa, Geza apologised for his role in toppling late leader Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup.

Backing Chiwenga to take over from Mnangagwa, Geza said the Zanu PF First Secretary had created a fertile environment for his colleagues to loot and enrich themselves while Zimbabweans suffer.