Nigeria: Resident Doctors Lament N38 Billion Unpaid Allowances As Nationwide Strike Looms

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has accused the federal government of owing doctors and other health workers across the country an estimated N38 billion in accumulated allowances.

NARD President, Muhammad Suleiman, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Abuja while presenting the resolutions of the association's Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting.

The association resolved to go on an indefinite nationwide strike, effective from Saturday, 1 November, following the expiration of its 30-day ultimatum issued to the federal government.

According to Mr Suleiman, the outstanding payments are not limited to resident doctors but affect all cadres of health professionals, including administrative personnel.

"There are allowances of over two years, there's 18 months, there's seven months, there's four months, there's eight months," he said. "There's an allowance error that is over 10 years old. There's a failure to review even the basic salary of doctors in this country for 16 years."

"For all health care workers, I think the outstanding owed is about N35 to N38 billion. If it's just resident doctors, we're talking about maybe N400 million, but for all doctors in Nigeria, it could be N600 to N800 million."

Years of broken promises

According to the NARD president, the association has made repeated efforts to engage the government since it suspended its five-day warning strike on 14 September 2025, following its assurances to act.

He recalled that during the association's Annual General Meeting held in Katsina, the initial two-week ultimatum issued to the federal government was extended by another 30 days to allow for progress on the 19-point demands outlined in its communiqué.

"This grace period has since elapsed, yet the federal government has failed to demonstrate the political will necessary to address the legitimate concerns of Nigerian resident doctors," he said.

Mr Suleiman said the association convened its E-NEC meeting virtually on Saturday, 25 October 2025, to review the implementation status of those demands, but found no meaningful improvement.

Outstanding arrears

According to him, the NEC observed that the federal government has failed to settle five months of outstanding arrears from the 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS review and other entitlements, including the 2024 accoutrement allowance.

The association also expressed concern over poor working conditions, unpaid promotion arrears since 2021, and the continued exclusion of house officers from the civil service scheme, which denies them pension and welfare benefits.

The communique further highlighted worsening manpower shortages due to the government's failure to implement the one-for-one replacement policy for doctors leaving the system.

"The current unsustainable practice of spanning duties across several days poses serious risks to physicians' well-being and patient safety," the association stated.

"Doctors continue to work excessive hours far beyond international standards without adequate rest, in clear contravention of established guidelines and international best practices."

Unpaid salaries in teaching hospitals

NARD also listed several health institutions owing salaries and allowances. These include the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where doctors are owed 18 months' arrears, and the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where members are owed between four and eight months' salaries, including allowances.

At the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife, it requested the immediate payment of salaries owed to 83 doctors employed under the 2022 waiver, the March 2024 salary of 40 doctors, and arrears ranging from seven to 14 months.

It highlighted that similar issues persist at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where some doctors are yet to be captured on the payroll.

Mr Suleiman appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the dispute and ensure the long-standing issues are resolved once and for all.

"Mr President, they have been paying themselves their salaries and allowances. It is we who are in the field working that they are not paying. I hope you will listen to this passionate appeal and use your goodwill. You are the father of the nation. Come into this matter, weigh in on it, and solve it for us," he said.