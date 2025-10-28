Nigeria: Service Chiefs' Sack Not Enough, Northeast Youths Tell Tinubu

The Coalition of Northeast Youth Group Leaders has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the bold removal of Nigeria's Service Chiefs but warned that the security reform remains incomplete without a review of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The group urged the President to extend his ongoing security sector reforms to include a comprehensive audit of the NSA's operations and coordination framework to ensure accountability, transparency, and efficiency within Nigeria's security architecture.

In a statement signed by Comrade Mohammed Grema Adamu, Chairman of the Coalition, the youth leaders described the President's decision as a 'bold and historic step' towards repositioning the armed forces. However, they insisted that genuine reform must also involve the scrutiny of all offices linked to national security, including that of the NSA.

"We commend President Tinubu for the courageous and decisive step of relieving the Service Chiefs of their duties. This bold action represents not just a routine administrative change but a historic milestone in the ongoing reform of Nigeria's military leadership, a clear statement of intent against threats to the nation's stability," the statement read.

The coalition said the sack of the Service Chiefs reflected the decisive kind of leadership Nigerians have long desired, one that acts in defence of the Republic. However, it stressed that the process of renewal would be 'incomplete' without assessing the performance and structure of the NSA's office.

"We therefore call for a review of the performance, structure, and coordination mechanisms under the NSA to ensure that the reforms achieve their intended results. Our call is not punitive but a patriotic demand for reform, transparency, and institutional integrity," the group added.

The coalition argued that national security institutions should undergo regular performance reviews to sustain public trust and operational effectiveness. It also called for a full audit of recent operations, decisions, and coordination efforts within the NSA's purview, urging that any corrective actions should follow due process and serve the national interest.

Citing Section 1(2) of the 1999 Constitution, the group noted that "The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution."

It also referenced provisions of the Criminal Code Act, which criminalises treason and conspiracies against the state, emphasising the need for vigilance and accountability in all security agencies.

"Mr President has shown courage, resolve, and leadership in this delicate period of our national life. Nigerians now look to him to consolidate these efforts, cleanse the system of inefficiency, and rebuild our national security apparatus on the pillars of trust, professionalism, and constitutional loyalty," the statement noted.

The coalition further called for stronger collaboration between the Presidency and civil society groups, particularly in the North-East, to ensure that citizens' voices are heard in the ongoing reform process.

It warned, however, that if there was no tangible response or engagement within seven days, the group would mobilise peaceful demonstrations to express its constitutional right to demand accountability and good governance.

"Our collective security and democratic stability depend on transparency and reform. Let us rally behind the President's vision of a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria, one where no office or institution stands above scrutiny or the rule of law," the statement added.