Nigeria: Ethical Reporting Key to Child Protection - UNICEF to Journalists

IBADAN -- THE United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, yesterday, urged Nigerian journalists to prioritise ethical reporting when covering issues affecting children, ensuring that their coverage protects the rights, dignity, and safety of minors.

Making the call on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State, during a two-day media training on ethical journalism and child rights reporting, the Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, described ethical reporting on children as both a professional standard and a moral obligation.

Lafoucriere, in her welcome address at the event organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau, CRIB, of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in collaboration with UNICEF, said UNICEF believes that every child has the right to be seen, heard, and protected.

She said: "It is about ensuring that children are portrayed with dignity, that their stories are told with care, and that their rights are never compromised in the pursuit of headlines or profit."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Explaining why ethical reporting is crucial, she said: "It protects the most vulnerable. Children are not miniature adults--they are still developing emotionally, mentally, and socially. When we report on children, especially those affected by violence, conflict, or abuse, we must do so with the utmost sensitivity.

"When you report responsibly, you become a trusted source of information, helping communities understand, heal, and grow. The stories you tell influence how society sees its children--and how children see themselves.

"By choosing to report ethically, you are helping to build a Nigeria where every child is valued, protected, and given the opportunity to thrive."

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information, Mr Chinasa Ogbodo, represented by CRIB Assistant Director, Mr Toye Falayi, said that although the Child Rights Act has been domesticated in 33 states, more effort is needed to ensure full protection of children across the country.

Ogbodo said: "The media holds immense power--to inform, inspire, and hold institutions accountable. But with that power comes a responsibility to report with integrity, sensitivity, and respect for human dignity.

"Every image, every word, and every frame we publish can have lasting consequences for a child's life, safety, and future."