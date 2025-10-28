Nigeria: 15 People Rescued in Lagos Building Collapse

A two-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Monday in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, but swift rescue efforts saved 15 people trapped in the rubble.

The building, located at 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, Lagos, was reported to have shown signs of distress before its collapse.

Emergency responders, led by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), quickly arrived at the scene to carry out search and rescue operations.

At least 15 people, including adults and children, were pulled from under the rubble and taken to nearby hospitals, including the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, and the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, for treatment.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, with emergency responders working tirelessly to locate and free those still trapped beneath the debris.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but state government officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the service was notified around midnight.

"It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building, which has reportedly been in distress before collapsing on the occupants.

"15 people, among whom are seven male adults, four female adults and four children, have since been rescued with varying degrees of injury and taken to Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta and General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island," she added.