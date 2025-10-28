Nigeria: Tompolo Denies Issuing 21-Ultimatum to Govt Over Nnamdi Kanu

THE Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Government alias Tompolo has urged Nigerians to disregard false reports of him issuing a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Tompolo said the trending fake news was the handiwork of his enemies.

He pledged his unwavering support and commitment to the President Bola Tinubu renewed hope agenda.

A statement by his Media Consultant, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, said their attention had been drawn to the above subject matter, which is trending in some social media platforms.

"We wish to state unequivocally and unambiguously that, Tompolo did not author the said publication. Tompolo has nothing to do with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

"It is clearly the hand work of Tompolo's enemies, who are out there to discredit and pull him down because of his stand against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

"These set of people have failed and will continue to fail because he will not relent in carrying out his duty to totally eradicate illegal oil activities in the region.

"We wish to reassure the Federal Government, led by our dynamic President Tinubu, that Tompolo is with him and will continue to support the renewed agenda of his govenment. "

"We wish to add that Tompolo remains firm and reafirm his endorsement of Mr President for second term and continues to work for its realisation.

"Once again, the Federal Government and the general public should ignore the said publication."