Ghana: We Won't Tolerate Indiscipline - Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has directed heads of second-cycle institutions across Ghana to assert full control over students' behaviour to promote discipline, warning that the Ministry would not tolerate acts of indiscipline in schools.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of Mawuli Senior High School (SHS) in Ho last Saturday, Mr Iddrisu said school heads were fully empowered to oversee students' grooming and dress codes to ensure conformity with acceptable standards, creating a harmonious environment for teaching and learning.

The event, held under the theme, "Empowering the Head, Heart and Hand into the Future," drew hundreds of alumni and stakeholders.

"Any parent who thinks that students can dress like participants in beauty contests and come to school will not be tolerated. Schools are environments of discipline and learning, and just as teachers who abuse learners will face serious consequences, so too will students who flout rules," he stressed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The Minister further announced that the Ministry was reviewing the curriculum at the kindergarten and junior high school levels to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and electronics, aimed at equipping Ghanaian youth to compete effectively in the global technology landscape.

He also presented GH¢50,000 on behalf of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to support the school.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minister of Roads and Highways, encouraged students to take their studies seriously and seize the educational opportunities available to become responsible adults in the future.

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli, who chaired the function, commended Mawuli SHS for its longstanding contribution to holistic education, producing graduates serving in various sectors of the economy.

He urged the youth to develop critical thinking, honesty, and patriotism to combat corruption, which he identified as a significant threat to national development.

The Headmaster, Mr Benjamin Dei, appealed to the government for additional infrastructure, including an 18-unit classroom block and two new dormitories, to accommodate the school's growing student population of 4,961.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the ceremony, the school recognised excellence, awarding Master Stanley Akpah as the best student in the last West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Mr Emmanuel Akpaloo as the best teacher. Both received cash prizes, exercise books, and refrigerators as tokens of appreciation for their achievements.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO