Nigeria: Sowore Released After Four Days in Kuje Prison Over #FreeNnamdiKanu Protest

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has regained his freedom after spending four days in detention at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

Sowore was arrested alongside Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as well as Emmanuel Kanu (Nnamdi Kanu's younger brother) and 11 others during a peaceful demonstration calling for Kanu's release in Abuja last week.

The protesters, who had gathered under the banner of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow campaign, were reportedly dispersed and arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

They were later arraigned on Friday, October 24, 2025, before a Magistrate Court in Kuje, presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Sai'id, on charges bordering on unlawful assembly and public disturbance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Delivering his ruling, Magistrate Sai'id granted bail to each of the 14 defendants in the sum of ₦500,000, with several conditions attached, including the presentation of a verified National Identification Number (NIN), submission of a three-year tax clearance certificate, and the deposit of their international passports with the court.

After completing all bail requirements, Sowore and the other detained protesters were released from Kuje Prison on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Confirming his release in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sowore wrote:

"HAPPENING NOW: Leaving Kuje Prison in Abuja after being detained there illegally for four days by @officialABAT illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun. #FreeNnamdiKanuNow."

Sowore, a former presidential candidate and long-time advocate for democracy and civil rights, has been an outspoken critic of what he describes as the government's shrinking tolerance for dissent.