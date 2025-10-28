Nigeria: Tinubu, Obasanjo, Okonjo-Iweala, Others Pay Tribute to Kolade

President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, were among several dignitaries who, on Tuesday, paid glowing tributes to the late Ambassador Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing him as a man of integrity, faith, and exemplary service to Nigeria and humanity.

Speaking at the service of songs and night of tributes held in Lagos, President Tinubu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said Kolade lived a life of purpose and distinction, leaving behind a legacy worthy of emulation.

According to Tinubu, "Few people have distinguished themselves in public service and private enterprise with the dexterity, confidence, integrity, and diligence that Mr. Christopher Kolade possessed in abundance throughout his life.

"He was a principal figure in the business world, serving as Managing Director and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, among other roles as a board member and advisor in the private sector."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that as Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation and later as Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Kolade "served his country with distinction, leaving a legacy of achievement for those who came after him to live up to and exceed."

The President also praised the late diplomat's humanitarian efforts through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for persons living with sickle cell disorder.

Tinubu said: "Though we grieve his loss, we do not mourn him because he lived a good life of service to God and country and showed abundant compassion for humanity.

"Our grief stems from knowing that in his passing, our nation has lost the talents, experience, and courage of a progressive and passionate individual. Dr. Kolade now belongs to the ages. May his legacy of uncommon service to our nation and humanity inspire all of us and future generations."

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his tribute, described Kolade as a man of deep conviction and patriotism whose service to Nigeria was marked by honesty, courage, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

Obasanjo said, "Chris was an icon and a hero in the true sense of the word. His illustrious life of exemplary leadership, patriotism, and lifelong devotion to upholding the highest standards of conduct within the corporate world and public service remains a model for generations to emulate.

He recounted Kolade's critical role in Nigeria's debt relief negotiations in the mid-2000s, crediting him with helping build the diplomatic confidence that earned the country international respect and trust.

"Chris was ready to avail the country and, indeed, humanity, of his invaluable experience anytime he was called upon. His contribution as Nigeria's envoy to the UK strengthened the foundation for the cordial relations that underpinned our debt relief effort.

"He did an excellent job and stood firmly by our economic reform agenda," Obasanjo noted.

He described the late statesman as "a man of great humour, humility, and faith" and "one of God's special gifts to our nation, a rare breed who epitomised integrity and excellence."

Reflecting on their long-standing friendship, the former President said, "Until his last breath, Chris remained warm, responsive, and deeply committed to Nigeria's progress.

"We take solace in the fact that he lived a life of notable achievements and triumphs. God made him a great source of blessing and inspiration to his family, his peers, his community, his nation, and the world."

Similarly, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivered an emotional tribute, describing Kolade as a man who embodied all that was good and honorable in leadership.

She asked: "How does one put together words that can adequately attribute the wonderful Uncle, Ambassador Dr. Chris Kolade?"

"A man of faith, integrity, and honesty, Uncle Chris was a shining example of how to serve his fellow women and men. Whether in the public or private sector, his leadership is much admired and regarded as best practice.

"Uncle Chris was a man who had the courage of his convictions. I remember when he was High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and as Finance Minister, I was under pressure from critics of our reform program. Uncle Chris went to bat for me, defending the work I was engaged in."

Okonjo-Iweala also praised Kolade's role as the first chair of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme, SURE-P, under President Goodluck Jonathan, noting that he "provided excellent leadership to a very effective social safety net program that supported community-level jobs and helped mitigate the impact of oil subsidy reforms."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added, "Uncle Chris was ably supported by his wonderful wife, Aunty Bee. They adopted me, followed my career, and were always there to advise and cheer me on. I spoke to him and Aunty on the phone three weeks ago, and we had such a good conversation. It was cheerful and, as usual, encouraging and warm. I know Uncle is resting peacefully with the Lord and wishing all of us well."

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; as well as members of the Kolade family, friends, and well-wishers.

Tributes also poured in from top government officials, business leaders, and religious figures, all of whom described the late Dr. Christopher Kolade as a towering figure whose legacy of integrity and service will continue to inspire generations.

Vanguard News