Ghana: Retain Critical Health Professionals to Train Young Ones - Prof. Wosornu

The founder of the Lade Wosornu Trust and Professor of Surgery (Emeritus), Professor Lade Wosornu, has emphasised the need for senior staff in the health sector to be retained to enhance health service delivery in the country.

Retaining such a category of staff, Prof. Wosornu said, was important as they could assist young health professionals with the knowledge and skills they had acquired over the past years during difficult situations and emergencies.

He stated this at an inaugural lecture at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science (GAAS) on Thursday on the topic: "The provision of space for implantable prosthetic lungs: A genesis, envoy and healing word."

Prof. Wosornu emphasised that, "I have a fruit of retaining senior staff in the field of the health profession. They include doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and pharmacists. When you retain those older people, they have wisdom to bring to bear to assist the young ones when they are in trouble."

He noted that although he was no longer a practising surgeon, he was optimistic about the prospect of the practice of surgery in the country, especially with the introduction of new technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist and enhance the work of practising surgeons.

"I cannot respond factually to the current state of the practice of surgery in the country as I am no longer a practising surgeon. But I am sure that work is being done and progress is being maintained. Even AI, which is being introduced, is not being neglected. So, the prospects are good," Prof. Wosornu stated.

Moreover, he underscored the need for the Ghanaian language to be respected and recognised by state institutions to ensure its preservation and protection in order not to lose its values.

According to Prof. Wosornu, the Ghanaian language or the mother tongue should serve as the medium of instruction at basic and Senior High Schools (SHSs) and a core subject at the pre-university level of education.

"I want the Ghanaian language or the mother tongue to be respected and recognised by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education. It should be the medium of instruction up to secondary school and a core subject to pre-university and not an elective subject," Prof. Wosornu emphasised.

In addition, he said that the civil service must have at least three Ghanaian languages as part of its enrolment for staff.

Prof. Wosornu, during the lecture, took participants on a journey through his time as a practising surgeon in the country and outside the shores of the country, as well as the challenges he encountered.

He also expressed gratitude to individuals who assisted him during his time as a student surgeon and a practising surgeon.

The lecture was attended by students from selected SHSs in the country, old students of the Presbyterian Boys SHS, Legon -- the alma mater of Prof. Wosornu -- and other dignitaries, including the former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

