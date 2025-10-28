Ghana Committed to Food Security Through Innovation - - Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed Ghana's determination to achieve food security through innovation, inclusion, and sustainable agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the closing sessions of the 2025 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, she highlighted the central role agriculture played in Ghana's development agenda.

She noted that nearly two out of every five Ghanaians were employed in the agricultural sector, "yet the country continues to spend more than $2 billion annually to import food that could be grown locally, this must change," she emphasised.

The Vice President said there was the need for self-reliance and efficiency in food production and outlined the government's strategy to transform agriculture under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The programme, she asserted, would address systemic weaknesses in irrigation, storage, and processing, while strengthening digital integration, cooperatives, and access to markets.

The Vice President also spoke about the Grow24 Programme, an agricultural component of the government's 24-Hour Economy Agenda.

"Grow24 aims to modernise farming and agribusiness, expand value addition, promote agro-manufacturing, and support export-ready enterprises," she explained.

She further indicated that Ghana was also implementing a five-year Agricultural Risk Management Strategy to address vulnerabilities in key sectors such as poultry, tomato, and maize production in selected regions.

Touching on inclusion and equity, Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted that women formed more than half of Ghana's agricultural workforce, yet many continue to face barriers to land ownership, credit, technology, and training.

She added that the government's new Women's Development Bank would help correct imbalances by improving access to finance and supporting women-led agribusinesses.

The Vice President also underscored Ghana's commitment to investing in youth-led agritech and mechanisation services to drive innovation and attract young people to agriculture.

She said the government was promoting digital market platforms that link farmers directly with consumers and buyers, reducing post-harvest losses and improving earnings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Professor Opoku-Agyemang reiterated Ghana's determination to move beyond exporting raw materials to producing finished goods that add real value to the economy.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat based in Accra, she noted that Ghana was strategically positioned to develop regional agricultural value chains, boost agro-exports, and expand opportunities for women and youth across Africa.

The Vice President paid glowing tribute to Dr Norman Borlaug, the Nobel Laureate, whose work sparked the Green Revolution.

Moreover, she said Dr Borlaug's conviction that no child should go to bed hungry must continue to serve as a moral compass for all nations striving to end hunger and poverty.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q