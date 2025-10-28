Ghana: Stakeholders Build Capacity in Digital Safety, Accountability, Inclusion

A three-day capacity-building workshop to promote digital safety, accountability, and inclusion across the country began in Accra yesterday on the theme: "Building a safe, informed and accountable digital space - Strengthening our human firewall."

Dubbed CyberSecure 360 Workshop, it is being organised by the Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) West Africa Affiliate in partnership with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), and forms part of activities to mark this year's National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

In attendance are policymakers, industry leaders, students, journalists, and civil society representatives.

The President of WiCyS West Africa, Mrs Olayinka Naa Dzama Wilson-Kofi, underscored the importance of equipping women and young people with knowledge and skills to thrive in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

She said WiCyS's mission was to "recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity", while fostering partnerships that promote inclusivity and innovation.

"CyberSecure 360 is not just a workshop; it is a movement that unites professionals, students, and allies in a common pursuit to build a safe, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem," she said.

"In today's world where cyber threats are growing more complex and persistent, our greatest defense lies not only in technology but in people -- empowered and accountable individuals who form the human firewall protecting our collective digital well-being," she stated.

Mrs Wilson-Kofi expressed gratitude to the UK Government, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), and TAG International, among others, for their support towards the initiative.

She emphasized that empowering women in cybersecurity was essential for sustainable development and digital trust, adding, "Together, we can build a digital world where women are not only protected but positioned; where they are not only included but influential."

Representing the Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Mr Divine Selase Agbeti commended WiCyS for its leadership in advancing women's participation in the cybersecurity sector.

"The CyberSecure 360 Workshop is more than a training event; it is an inclusive platform designed to democratise cybersecurity knowledge, build sector-specific resilience, and develop practical actions that sustain our digital safety," he said.

He reaffirmed the CSA's commitment to supporting initiatives that empower women and promote professional standards in the sector.

Mr Agbeti highlighted that with women forming the majority of Ghana's population, their inclusion in technology and cybersecurity spaces was not optional but necessary for national progress, urging participants to engage actively and translate the knowledge gained into real-world actions that strengthen Ghana's digital defenses.

The Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Specialist at TAG International, Ms Francesca Quirke, called for deliberate efforts to tackle inequalities in the digital space.

"We must ensure that those who experience exclusion and online violence are seated at the table when new policies and technologies are developed," she stressed.

Ms Quirke emphasized that creating a secure and inclusive digital future required not only technological solutions but also social change -- beginning with how boys and girls are raised to value both caregiving and innovation equally.