Nigeria: Keffi Elites Hail Tinubu Over Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji Road Contract

The 70s/80s Keffi Elites Forum has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving and awarding the contract for the rehabilitation of the Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji Road, describing it as a landmark gesture that will enhance economic activities and regional connectivity in Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Lawal Ramalan Maizabo, the Forum said the decision by the Federal Government reflects President Tinubu's commitment to infrastructural renewal, economic integration, and the overall development of Nigeria.

The group noted that the Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji corridor serves as a critical gateway linking Nasarawa State to the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country, adding that the rehabilitation of the road will boost trade, commerce, and security in the area.

"The approval and award of this road project underscore Mr. President's unwavering dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises infrastructure as a catalyst for development," the statement read.

The Forum also expressed appreciation to the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, for his "tireless and strategic engagement" in ensuring the success of the project. It said the governor's persistent advocacy and collaboration with the Presidency and federal agencies played a vital role in securing the federal government's approval.

Similarly, the Forum lauded the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, for his "prompt mobilisation of personnel and machinery" towards the inspection and early commencement of work on the road. It said Umahi's proactive leadership had rekindled public confidence in government road projects.

The group further praised Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, who represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District, for his "consistent follow-ups, advocacy, and coordination at various levels of government," which it said were instrumental in achieving the milestone.

The Forum expressed optimism that with the collaboration among the Presidency, the Nasarawa State Government, and Senator Wadada, the rehabilitation of the Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji Road would be executed to the highest standard and completed on schedule.

"We remain confident that this project will greatly improve mobility, enhance economic growth, and deliver tangible benefits to our people," the statement added.

The group prayed for God's continued guidance and wisdom for President Tinubu, Governor Sule, Minister Umahi, and Senator Wadada as they continue to advance the development and prosperity of Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.