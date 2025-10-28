Liberia: Rep. Sumo Mulbah Blames Lawmakers for Corruption, Defends President Boakai

Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah has raised alarm over what he described as massive corruption within the House of Representatives, calling on Liberians to stop blaming President Joseph N. Boakai for the country's challenges.

Speaking during a weekend program in his district attended by hundreds of residents, Hon. Mulbah said the real problem lies within the Legislature and not the Executive.

He accused some of his fellow lawmakers of engaging in corrupt practices and failing to deliver on their legislative responsibilities.

"President Boakai is not the problem. you should shift your attention to the House of Representatives because that's where the real corruption is," Mulbah stated.

The outspoken lawmaker, who was once a strong critic of President Boakai, surprised many by commending the Liberian leader for what he termed as his "good leadership".

"The President is doing well, and I will continue to support positive actions that move our country forward," he added.

Mulbah vowed to remain vocal in exposing corruption among his colleagues in the Legislature, saying that silence only enables misconduct.

However, his remarks stirred mixed reactions among residents of District #3, with some expressing skepticism over his sudden shift in tone toward the President.

"I think the President has invited our Representative over," one resident said after the event, suggesting that Mulbah may have been influenced by the administration.

In his closing remarks, Rep. Mulbah also criticized public officials who spend more time on social media than performing their official duties, stressing that such behavior is hindering the country's progress.

"The country is not going forward because people who were selected to do a job prefer to be on Facebook responding to comments instead of serving the people," he lamented.