Nigeria Vs Benin Preview - Super Falcons Seek to Seal Wafcon Ticket in Abeokuta

When the whistle blows at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, it will be more than just a qualifier; it will be a statement. The Super Falcons of Nigeria, Africa's most decorated women's team, return home with a two-goal cushion over the Benin Amazons, but with a hunger that refuses to rest until the job is finished.

For Nigeria, this second leg of the 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers is not about defending a lead. It's about reasserting dominance, reminding Africa why the Falcons remain the gold standard of women's football. For Benin, it's about daring the odds, stepping onto Nigerian soil to challenge history and pride.

The first leg: A glimpse of Nigeria's power

In Lomé, where Benin hosted their "home" leg, the Falcons imposed themselves early without shifting gears and never looked back. The 2-0 scoreline was earned through control, composure, and cutting-edge precision.

Benin had flashes of resistance, even striking the post late in the first half, but Chiamaka Nnadozie's composure in goal ensured the Falcons' control never slipped. The win was professional, not flamboyant; the kind that champions craft when the mission is bigger than the moment.

Abeokuta awaits: The stage and the stakes

The story returns to home soil, Abeokuta, where the Falcons have often thrived under pressure. A 2-0 advantage means Nigeria could afford to be cautious, but that's not their way. Under interim coach Justine Madugu, the message is clear: no complacency, no cruise control.

The Super Falcons have one foot in Morocco for WAFCON 2026, but football's history books are full of teams that blinked when victory seemed secure. Nigeria knows better. They've been here too many times, and the weight of expectation always finds them.

For Benin, the assignment is monumental. They arrive knowing they must score at least twice to stand a chance. But they also know that knockout football often rewards audacity.

That's why Abeokuta's loud, passionate, and demanding atmosphere could prove decisive. It's more than a venue; it's an amplifier of Nigeria's legacy.

Control, Speed, and Steel

Nigeria's play in Lomé showed a team evolving, one capable of measured buildup and blistering counters. Abiodun was at the heart of everything creative, and her two assists underlined her importance as a deep-lying playmaker. Ajibade, the captain, remains the emotional leader, the spark when the rhythm dips.

Ihezuo and Okoronkwo offered the bite in attack, their combination of movement and physicality proving too much for Benin's defence. Behind them, the experience of Ohale, Demehin, and Nnadozie forms a spine built for pressure.

Benin's Amazons, however, showed glimpses of danger; their pace on the wings and ability to press high could trouble the Falcons if they switch off. Expect them to throw numbers forward early, searching for a lifeline. The Falcons' challenge will be to manage that aggression without surrendering control.

Legacy and leadership

For Nigeria, this fixture is about more than just qualification. It's about continuity and credibility. After a strong showing at the Olympics, this new generation of Falcons, blending veterans with youthful fire, is determined to maintain the team's continental supremacy.

The job must be finished

The 2-0 advantage may look comfortable on paper, but the Super Falcons know the truth; the second leg defines champions. Every pass, every duel, every roar from the crowd will matter.

For the Benin Amazons, it's a battle for pride and proof. For the Super Falcons, it's another step in a long, golden journey; one built on grit, glory, and unrelenting ambition.

When the final whistle sounds in Abeokuta, Nigeria's aim will be clear: not just to qualify, but to conquer, with authority.

Because for the Super Falcons, dominance isn't a phase. It's tradition.