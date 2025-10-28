Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania prepares for tomorrow's General Election, Regional Commissioners across the country have assured residents that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee a peaceful, safe and well-organised voting process.

Speaking yesterday, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Albert Chalamila assured residents that the region is safe and fully prepared for tomorrow's General Election, urging citizens to turn out in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Mr Chalamila said the region has 4,420,912 registered voters, and that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed all arrangements to ensure a smooth and orderly voting process.

He explained that all polling stations have been fully set up and voter lists displayed, adding that any voter who does not find their name at the station where they initially registered should check a nearby polling centre, as additional stations have been introduced to enhance accessibility.

The RC said security organs are well-prepared to guarantee the safety of all voters and urged the public to ignore misleading social media rumours about possible unrest during the polls.

Mr Chalamila also directed local government chairpersons across Dar es Salaam to work closely with community leaders and neighbourhood security groups to protect critical infrastructure, including facilities managed by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA), Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), and Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA).

In the northern zone, residents of Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara Regions have been encouraged to come out in large numbers and exercise their constitutional right to vote, with assurances of peace, stability and security before, during and after the election.

In Arusha, Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Makalla reassured citizens that the region is secure and that no individual or group will be allowed to prevent voters from casting their ballots.

"The security situation in Arusha is calm. As we approach Election Day, our defence and security agencies are fully prepared to ensure the election is conducted peacefully and smoothly. I have met with all district security committees and we are satisfied that campaigns have proceeded safely across all constituencies," he stated.

He urged all eligible voters to participate in tomorrow's elections for councillors, members of parliament and the president.

Arusha District Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkude informed journalists that all election materials had arrived in the district for distribution to 1,051 polling stations, serving 435,119 registered voters.

He noted that security had been reinforced and called on residents to focus on voting rather than protests.

Mr Mkude added that election materials would be distributed across 154 neighbourhoods and that political campaigns had gone off peacefully, with some parties wrapping up their campaigns the day before.

"Campaigns in Arusha City have gone smoothly. Candidates for councillorship and parliament have presented their manifestos well and security remains strong," he said.

He also warned citizens not to be misled by social media rumours about protests and stressed the importance of fulfilling their constitutional duty by casting their votes.

Ngorongoro Returning Officer Mr Emmanuel Mchome mentioned that 175,068 voters are registered at 550 polling stations across 22 wards.

Voting will take place from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, with results for councillors posted at polling stations and parliamentary results announced at the constituency level.

Longido Election Officer Mr Erick Tinkaligaile added that 106,512 voters are expected to cast their ballots at 314 polling stations. Despite infrastructural challenges, the distribution of election materials has been completed.

West Arumeru Returning Officer Mr Stedvant Kileo confirmed that 717 polling stations, serving 279,252 voters, are ready, with all materials distributed across 27 wards.

Similarly, Monduli District Returning Officer Mr Apolinary Seiya stated that 140,113 voters will vote at 400 polling stations, with all materials already in place.

In Manyara, Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga emphasised the importance of voters following proper procedures, including queuing correctly, adhering to instructions from election officials and returning home peacefully after voting.

"No individual or group should attempt to cause chaos. We will not tolerate anyone who tries," she warned, reminding residents that voting is a constitutional duty and an essential part of the country's democratic process.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Mr Nurdin Babu announced that preparations had been completed, including the delivery of voting materials.

"Kilimanjaro is calm and we are ready for voting. Security has been heightened and citizens are encouraged to come out in large numbers without fear," he said.

Regarding campaign activities, he noted that all candidates had been provided with adequate security and had conducted rallies as scheduled, with any minor issues swiftly addressed by election officials.

Hai Constituency Returning Officer Mr Aidan Angetile confirmed that all 406 polling stations across 17 wards are prepared, with 152,147 eligible voters.

Five political parties are contesting, three of which are fielding parliamentary candidates. All polling station staff have been trained and sworn in.

In Dodoma, Regional Commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule assured residents that the region is fully prepared to protect their safety and property during the elections. She stated that all necessary security arrangements are in place to facilitate a smooth electoral process.

Ms Senyamule also urged the media to play a vital role in fostering public confidence by informing citizens that Dodoma remains peaceful and secure. Similarly, Singida Regional Commissioner Ms Halima Dendego called on eligible voters to participate in large numbers.

Addressing journalists, she emphasised that voting is a fundamental democratic right that must be exercised responsibly.

"My fellow citizens, voting is our constitutional right. Let us seize this opportunity to choose leaders who will guide our development over the next five years," she urged.

She confirmed that preparations at all 2,843 polling stations designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are complete. She also reminded voters to return home after casting their ballots and wait for official results from authorised bodies.

Kagera Regional Commissioner Ms Fatma Mwasa appealed to residents to exercise their right to vote peacefully, warning against spreading inciting messages on social media, noting that offenders could face prosecution.

"Security has been strengthened across all eight councils," she added.

INEC Regional Coordinator Ms Mapinduzi Rushema reported that Kagera has 1,764,055 registered voters and 4,634 polling stations. In the Southern Zone, Regional Commissioners from Mtwara, Ruvuma and Lindi reassured residents of their safety during and after the election.

Mtwara RC Colonel Patrick Sawala confirmed that security measures are in place and urged citizens to vote responsibly.

Ruvuma RC Brigadier General Ahmed Abbas assured increased security at polling stations and encouraged peaceful participation.

Lindi Regional Commissioner Ms Zainabu Telack stressed that the region is secure and called on everyone to vote, maintaining peace throughout the process.