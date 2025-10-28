Tanzania: Zanzibar Holds Early Voting Today

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed that all preparations are complete for today's early voting exercise, which allows members of the security forces and election officials to cast their ballots ahead of tomorrow's General Election.

ZEC Chairperson Justice George Kazi said early voting is taking place at 50 polling stations across Unguja and Pemba, adding that all essential materials, including ballot papers, have already been distributed to district offices in readiness for the polls.

"All logistics have been finalised. The ballot papers and other equipment have been delivered to the districts. Early voting is provided for under the law,"

Justice Kazi said while addressing accredited domestic and international election observers during a briefing held at ZEC headquarters in Maisara, Zanzibar.

He urged observers to carry out their duties responsibly and independently, ensuring that they monitor the electoral process objectively without interfering in the Commission's operations, the work of election officials, or the rights of voters.

Justice Kazi reminded them that their mandate is clearly defined under Section 105(1) of the Zanzibar Elections Act No. 4 of 2018, which outlines their duties and ethical obligations.

"You are required to perform your duties diligently, impartially and with respect for the laws of Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania," he said.

Among their responsibilities, he added, are maintaining the confidentiality of the voting process, avoiding obstruction of election operations and submitting written reports of their observations to ZEC.

"We urge you to adhere strictly to these legal duties. Through your work, citizens gain confidence that the electoral process is conducted in accordance with the law, regulations and principles of transparency," Justice Kazi said.

He described election observers as a bridge between the public and electoral institutions, playing a vital role in promoting trust and accountability in democratic processes.

Justice Kazi appealed to the observers to maintain peace and calm in their areas of operation, act as ambassadors of fairness and truth and refrain from spreading unverified information that could jeopardise national stability.

"Let us all perform our duties with integrity, discipline and patriotism. Work together to ensure that the elections are fair, transparent and peaceful -- and avoid issuing statements that favour any political side," he said.

He further noted that observer reports play a critical role in improving future elections by identifying legal or procedural gaps that guide electoral reforms.

Earlier, ZEC's Director of Planning, Administration and Human Resources Saadun Ahmed Said briefed the observers on overall election preparations. He added that all materials had reached district levels and that early voting officially begins today.

ZEC has also designated specific venues across all districts for the tallying of votes, including Amani Karume Secondary School (Micheweni), Jamhuri Hall (Wete), Mwanamashungi Hall (Chake Chake), Umoja ni Nguvu Hall (Mkoani) and other district offices and schools in Unguja and Pemba.

The Commission reminded observers that their accreditation is issued solely by ZEC, while international observers are invited through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

According to the Observers' Code of Conduct, signed by ZEC Director of Elections Thabit Idarous Faina, observers are required to operate within approved guidelines and submit both preliminary and final reports.

The code stipulates that observers must issue a preliminary report immediately after the polls summarising their assessment of the voting process, and a final report within 90 days after the official results are announced.

It also stresses that while observers enjoy independence, they must adhere to laws, regulations and professional ethics to maintain credibility and public trust.

Any observer found violating the code may have their accreditation revoked.