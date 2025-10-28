Liberia: Lawmakers Divided Over Boakai's Remark On Liberian Culture

A major political and cultural storm erupted on Capitol Hill over the weekend after several lawmakers sharply criticized President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, for introducing a bill seeking to outlaw certain traditional practices deemed "harmful."

The proposed legislation, titled "An Act to Ban Harmful Cultural Practices in Liberia," has ignited fierce debate over the intersection of tradition, human rights, and modernization -- with lawmakers divided on whether the President's move represents progress or an affront to Liberian cultural heritage.

Protecting Rights or Undermining Culture?

In his communication to the Legislature, President Boakai described the bill as a national obligation to protect the dignity, rights, and health of all Liberians, especially women and children who remain vulnerable to "practices that have long undermined their well-being."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He emphasized that the bill seeks to ban female circumcision (female genital mutilation - FGM), child marriage, and other cultural practices that contravene Liberia's commitments under international treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), and the Maputo Protocol.

"This legislation underscores our determination to ensure that no tradition, however longstanding, should compromise the health, safety, and rights of Liberian citizens," Boakai stated in his letter. "Its passage will mark a significant step toward advancing good governance, protecting human rights, and enhancing Liberia's international reputation as a country committed to justice and equality."

The President's proposal also introduces a six-month transitional period before the ban takes effect. During that time, the government would launch nationwide education campaigns, engage traditional leaders and women's groups, and facilitate community dialogues to promote understanding and compliance.

Lawmakers Push Back: "Our Culture Is Not Harmful"

Despite the President's assurances, several lawmakers took offense at what they called the "Western framing" of Liberian culture as harmful.

Representative Gizzie Kollince of Lofa County's District #4 was among the most vocal opponents. "Why can't they call homosexuals, transgender, and tattoos harmful -- instead of our culture?" he fumed. "We will openly campaign against the passage of this bill."

Echoing similar sentiments, Rep. James Kolleh of Bong County District #2 asked, "What's harmful in our culture?" He argued that Liberia's traditional values form the foundation of national identity and cohesion, saying, "Our traditions provide a sense of belonging, continuity, and community. We cannot allow external influences to dictate how we live."

Rep. Luther Collins of Gbarpolu County and several others also criticized the President's tone, calling the bill a "condemnation of Liberian heritage" that could alienate rural communities who see traditional practices as sacred and integral to womanhood and initiation.

Supporters Defend the Bill: "Human Rights Must Come First"

However, other lawmakers, particularly female representatives, have strongly defended the President's position. Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah reminded her colleagues that cultural preservation must never come at the expense of human life or dignity.

"It's important to balance our traditional values with modernization and human rights," she said. "Some of these practices cause lifelong trauma and violate international human rights principles. We must have the courage to evolve."

Civil society advocates and rights groups have long argued that female genital mutilation (FGM), in particular, represents one of the most serious violations of women's rights in Liberia.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), FGM affects more than 38% of Liberian women between the ages of 15 and 49, with prevalence rates as high as 70% in certain rural counties. The practice, traditionally carried out by members of the Sande secret society, is often seen as a rite of passage into womanhood -- yet it can lead to severe health complications including hemorrhage, infections, infertility, and even death.

Despite Liberia's 2018 executive order banning FGM for minors, no comprehensive national law has yet criminalized the practice. Rights advocates, therefore, see President Boakai's bill as a historic opportunity to align Liberia's laws with its international obligations.

A Test of Liberia's Modern Identity?

The controversy highlights the delicate tension between cultural preservation and human rights reform that has defined Liberia's postwar democracy. Many lawmakers fear political backlash from traditional communities, especially in the interior, where initiation schools remain active and hold significant cultural authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, women's rights groups insist that the country can no longer ignore practices that endanger lives and violate international norms.

"Liberia cannot claim to uphold human rights while permitting violence against women in the name of culture," a gender activist in Monrovia told reporters. "President Boakai's bill is not an attack on tradition -- it's an appeal to conscience."

The House of Representatives has since voted to refer the bill to its Committees on Gender, Health, Internal Affairs, and Judiciary for further review. The committees have been given three weeks to scrutinize the legislation and report back to plenary with recommendations.

The outcome of this review could determine not only the fate of the bill but also the direction of Liberia's cultural and rights-based reforms in the coming years.

There is one question looming large as the debate intensifies: Can Liberia protect its cherished traditions while ending practices that harm its most vulnerable citizens?