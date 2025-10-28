Liberia: CSO Endeavors to Sanitize Concession Governance

A Standardized Scoring Framework for Reviewing Concession (SSFRC) and Mineral Development Agreements (MDAs) has been introduced in Liberia -- a move that is intended to strengthen transparency and accountability in natural resource management in the country.

The tool is designed to help lawmakers objectively evaluate contracts and ensure that the country's natural wealth benefits all Liberians.

Developed by Integrity Watch Liberia (IWL) with support from the Government of Ireland through Irish Aid, the framework aims to transform how concession agreements are negotiated, reviewed, and approved. It was unveiled during a landmark training workshop held at the Cape Hotel in Mamba Point, Monrovia, bringing together legislators, civil society, and development partners.

Among participants were members of the Senate and House Committees on Concessions and Investment, Ways, Means and Finance, Judiciary, and the African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation (APNIFFT) Liberia Caucus, alongside experts from the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA).

Addressing Longstanding Challenges in Resource Governance

For decades, Liberia's concession sector has faced intense scrutiny for opaque negotiations, weak oversight, and inconsistent contract reviews. Critics have often accused successive governments of approving deals that favored investors over citizens.

The new scoring framework directly tackles these systemic issues by introducing quantitative benchmarks for evaluating concession agreements. Lawmakers can now assess contracts across multiple dimensions -- including legal compliance, fiscal terms, environmental protection, local content, and human rights -- assigning scores to each component to guide legislative decisions.

"This framework empowers our lawmakers to ensure that Liberia's natural wealth is managed transparently and equitably," said Mr. Harold Aidoo, Executive Director of Integrity Watch Liberia. "It is a practical accountability tool that strengthens legislative oversight and gives Parliament a stronger hand in protecting the national interest."

The framework also mandates that financial modeling, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs), and climate safeguards form part of all concession reviews, aligning Liberia's practices with international standards such as the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and the Africa Mining Vision (AMV).

The initiative received strong endorsements from both Liberian lawmakers and development partners.

Senator Francis S. Dopoh of River Gee County, Co-Chair of the APNIFFT Liberia Caucus, described the framework as "a sacred duty fulfilled." He added, "This gives us the ability to ensure that our natural resources benefit every Liberian -- not just a privileged few."

Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Chair of the Senate Concessions Committee, hailed the effort as "monumental and transformative." According to him, "This tool allows us to base our decisions on evidence rather than opinion. It brings consistency, fairness, and professionalism into the legislative review process."

From the House of Representatives, Hon. P. Mike Jurry emphasized the framework's environmental importance. "If we fail to protect our environment now, future generations will pay the price," he said. "This framework ensures that every concession decision takes into account the long-term environmental and social impacts."

Ireland's Ambassador to Liberia, Gerald Considine, commended the framework as a milestone in Liberia's governance journey. "Ireland is proud to support reforms that foster transparency and inclusive development," he stated. "This tool is a catalyst for institutional transformation and a genuine engine for economic growth and public trust."

Institutionalizing the Reform

During the workshop, lawmakers called for the framework to be institutionalized within the Legislature and integrated into ongoing concession reviews. With several major agreements currently before the Legislature -- including the Ivanhoe Atlantic agreement and the Oranto Petroleum Production Sharing Contract -- participants requested that IWL facilitate technical working sessions to apply the tool in real time.

They further recommended the establishment of a technical secretariat within the Committee on Concessions and Investment to provide analytical support, manage data, and ensure the consistent application of the scoring framework.

A Turning Point for Natural Resource Governance

Observers describe the Standardized Scoring Framework as a turning point in Liberia's effort to make concession governance transparent, accountable, and equitable. It bridges the gap between policy ambition and implementation reality, ensuring that contracts are evaluated based on measurable criteria rather than political or personal considerations.

"This initiative sets a new benchmark for how concession decisions will be made in Liberia," Mr. Aidoo remarked. "It's about fairness, integrity, and ensuring that Liberia's natural wealth benefits its people -- not just today, but for generations to come."

With continued support from Ireland and growing legislative commitment to reform, the framework is expected to become a cornerstone of Liberia's push toward responsible resource management -- transforming the nation's vast natural wealth into a genuine driver of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, IWL, the organizer of the training, is a leading national civil society organization dedicated to promoting fiscal transparency, accountability, and good governance across Liberia's public and natural resource sectors. Working closely with government institutions, civil society organizations, and development partners, IWL seeks to strengthen oversight, empower citizens, and build institutional capacity for responsible and transparent governance.