Liberia: CDC Battles Image Crisis in Bong

The Bong County leadership of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is facing internal controversy. The new chairman has claimed that key party resources were allegedly taken or poorly handled by the previous leadership. This situation raises questions about accountability, transparency, and the overall structure of party management in the county.

During a visit to the CDC headquarters in Gbarnga, newly appointed Bong County Chairman James T. Zuannah stated that he inherited an "empty and deplorable" party facility. He claimed that the office lacked desks, chairs, documents, and even the party's operational vehicles.

Mr. Zuannah, who recently took over, said the purpose of his visit was to figure out what resources were still with the party and what was needed for effective administration. "I inherited a completely empty office," he said during a live broadcast. "We have no vehicles, no desks, no tables, no DSTV. Everything that used to be here is gone."

He mentioned that the party once had two pickup trucks assigned to the county but that neither could be found. He suggested that the materials had been removed during the leadership transition.

During the visit, he noted visible damage to the building, broken fixtures, peeling paint, and empty offices. Mr. Zuannah expressed disappointment but insisted on focusing on rebuilding instead of assigning blame. "We will not be distracted by what happened in the past," he said. "Our responsibility now is to reorganize the party structure and reconnect with the people of Bong County."

He stressed that his main goal was to restore the CDC's political influence in the region ahead of upcoming electoral campaigns. "The real work is not to sit in an office," he said. "The real work is in the field, meeting the people, strengthening our base, and preparing to contest in 2029."

However, when contacted by the Daily Observer, former CDC Bong County Chairman Sayblee Menebai Vayao Weyea strongly denied the allegations, calling them misleading and politically motivated. In response, Mr. Weyea argued that any claims of looting must be backed by documented inventory records.

"For something to be looted, there must first be proof that it existed," he stated. "The CDC is a structured political organization. If the party ever sent desks, chairs, vehicles, or materials to Bong County, there are records at the national headquarters. Let the records be produced."

Mr. Weyea also noted that during his administration, much of the local party work relied on private contributions and support from local members, rather than direct assistance from national leadership. "Everything we did was from our own initiative and support base," he added.

He explained that there was no formal handover ceremony during the transition because he claimed no official directive for such a process had been issued. "I was never called for any handover exercise," he said. "The party knows what materials were issued and to whom. If there is anything to account for, the records will show."

The disagreement has led to discussions among supporters, many of whom have called for a neutral internal audit to verify the resources originally allocated to the county.

In the meantime, Mr. Zuannah has promised to focus on rebuilding the party's base and restoring trust among supporters in Bong County. He urged supporters to stay calm and united, insisting that the CDC "will re-emerge stronger and more organized."

The situation continues to attract attention as both leaders hold firm to their positions. Whether the party headquarters will release the requested inventory records remains an important factor in resolving the conflict.