Liberia: MPC Political Leader Blasts Mo Ali, Boakai Over Misuse of Funds

Simeon Freeman, Political Leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), has accused President Joseph Boakai and Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mo Ali of misusing public money while many Liberians still struggle to get clean drinking water.

Speaking to residents of the Slipway community in Monrovia on Saturday, Freeman stated that it was shameful that people living close to the LWSC headquarters still do not have access to running water.

"You have Water and Sewer right next door, but no running water in your community," Freeman said. "The government gave Water and Sewer $6.6 million, yet people in Slipway are still suffering. Mo Ali's office is right here on Front Street, but you can't even see water here."

Freeman told the crowd that he personally helped fix the only working hand pump in Slipway, which now serves hundreds of residents.

"Had I not fixed the only surviving hand pump that you depend on for water, your children would have to cross the road to find water, risking their lives every day," he said.

Freeman also accused Mo Ali of corrupting funds intended for public services. He claimed that Ali spends government funds on personal luxuries instead of improving the water supply.

"The man who is in charge of water and sewer is busy spending our money on his bleaching cream," Freeman said mockingly. "Then he takes the rest of the money to President Boakai. Boakai uses that money to build his $10 million house in Foya while you, the ordinary people, get nothing."

He further criticized President Boakai for what he described as "selfish spending," saying the president should focus on helping poor citizens instead of building private houses.

"You give one man $890 million, and instead of helping the people, he spends it on himself, his family, and his friends," Freeman said. "When leaders forget the people who voted for them, the whole country suffers."

Freeman also called the construction of President Boakai's private residence in Foya "a betrayal of public trust," arguing that it is unfair for the president to invest millions in private property while many communities lack clean water.

His remarks received loud cheers from residents, who expressed frustration over the government's failure to provide safe drinking water and other basic needs.