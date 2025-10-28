Ghana: Court Warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi Over Delay in Giif Trial

The High Court in Accra yesterday warned that it would proceed with the trial of Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), with or without legal representation.

The warning followed the failure of his new lawyers to appear in court.

Presiding Judge, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, noted that counsel for the accused, Mr Yaw Boafo, had not completed registration with the court.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Mrs. Sefakor Batse, expressed frustration over the delays, stating that their first witness was in court and ready to testify.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, arraigned on June 26, 2025, in a wheelchair, has been accused of conspiring with the former CEO of GIIF, Mr. Solomon Asamoah, to cause a $2 million financial loss to the state in the Accra Sky Train project.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including conspiracy and willfully causing financial loss, and was granted GH¢10 million bail with sureties.