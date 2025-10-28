Ghana: Inspector Jailed for Life Over Murder of Maa Adwoa

KUMASI — With these words, Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu of the Kumasi High Court Two sentenced Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi to life imprisonment for the murder of 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

The verdict ends a two-and-a-half-year legal battle that drew national outrage and renewed debate on accountability within the Ghana Police Service.

The tragedy occurred on April 20, 2023, in the busy Adum neighbourhood of Kumasi. Inspector Twumasi, then stationed at the Manhyia Police Station, shot the young woman five times at close range with his service pistol, killing her instantly around 10:30 p.m.

Three days later, police arrested him at his hideout in Sekyere near Effiduase after an intensive manhunt.

During the trial, the inspector's account changed several times. He initially told the Asokore Mampong District Court that he shot Victoria because she owed him GH¢5,000 and had refused to pay, claiming it was not his intention to kill his lover.

Later, however, he denied any romantic involvement and dismissed reports that his wife, Yaa Afriyie, had left home the day before the shooting.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi earlier described the act as "barbaric," noting that it was deeply troubling that such conduct came from a senior officer.

The prosecution presented what Justice Baah Tosu described as "compelling and irrefutable evidence" that Twumasi intentionally killed the victim.

A seven-member jury returned a 5-2 guilty verdict, leading to the life sentence.

As the ruling was read, emotional scenes filled the courtroom, with relatives of the deceased weeping and thanking God for justice.

Civil society and gender rights advocates have welcomed the ruling as proof that no one is above the law, and urged reforms in police psychological evaluation and firearm management.

The defence has indicated plans to appeal the sentence within 30 days.

Justice Baah Tosu's words will long resonate:

