Ghana: Pres Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Others Lead Tributes to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The President, John Dramani Mahama, and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have expressed their deep sorrow over the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

In a joint statement shared on the President's social media page, they described her as a woman of courage and conviction.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former First Lady and founder of the 31st December Women's Movement, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Her legacy and dedication to empowering women and serving our nation will never be forgotten," they said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in perfect peace," the statement said.

NYA asked to account for 5% of DACF allocation

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, also paid glowing tribute, describing Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings as a national treasure and a trailblazer in women's leadership.

"We mourn the passing of our former First Lady, a woman whose strength and vision inspired generations. She was a true icon who will be remembered for her service to Ghana. My deepest condolences go to her children and family. I wish her peaceful rest," she said.

Former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also on his Facebook page, extended condolences to the bereaved family, praising Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings for her lifelong commitment to women and girls across Ghana.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as a national icon and trailblazer.

In a social media post on Friday, the former President said he and his wife, Rebecca, were deeply saddened by the news of her death, noting that Mrs Rawlings was "the longest-serving First Lady in our history" and a formidable champion of women's empowerment.

"She was a role model for women in Ghana and across Africa," Mr Akufo-Addo said, adding that her leadership of the 31st December Women's Movement had left an enduring legacy.

Former President Akufo-Addo recalled her warmth, humour, and vibrant personality, describing her as "excellent company" and a woman of great affection.

On behalf of his family, he extended heartfelt condolences to her children and loved ones.

"May her soul rest peacefully in the bosom of the Almighty, until the last day of the resurrection, when we shall meet again," he said.

The Acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, said Mrs Rawlings was a woman of remarkable vision, courage, and conviction who, throughout her public life, championed the causes of women and children, tirelessly advocating gender equality and social justice.

"Her impactful work through the 31st December Women's Movement stands as a testament to her enduring commitment to women and children's empowerment, as well as national development. While her passing marks the end of an era, her influence will continue to resonate in the hearts of countless Ghanaians whose lives she touched through her service, compassion, and leadership," the Acting Chief Justice said.

He added that the Judiciary joins the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, their children, and all Ghanaians in mourning this painful loss, praying that God grants comfort to the bereaved family and eternal rest to her gentle soul.

The United Nations Office in Ghana, in a tribute, described the former First Lady as a trailblazer in women's empowerment who reshaped Ghana's national discourse on gender equity in the early 1990s and left an indelible mark on the global movement for women's rights.

"Her leadership at the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing was transformative. As Ghana's First Lady, she championed the inclusion of issues vital to Africa's development, helping to elevate and legitimise women's rights work across the continent," said the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Zia Choudhury, in a statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, Friday.

The conference, it said, became a turning point, influencing Ghana's national strategies for gender equality and empowerment for decades to come. Her legacy lives on through the pioneering work of the 31st December Women's Movement, her historic presidential candidacy, and her enduring influence on generations of Ghanaian women and girls.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her children, family, loved ones, and all who mourn this profound loss. May her memory continue to inspire those who carry forward the cause she so passionately advanced," it concluded.

The National Union of Tricycle Operators Ghana (NUTOG) described her passing as a monumental loss to the nation.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Emmanuel Kwao Arku, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NUTOG, said it received the information about the death of the former First Lady with deep sorrow, saying:

"Madam Agyeman-Rawlings dedicated her life to promoting social justice, women's empowerment, and the welfare of children."

"The late former First Lady was always championing the development of women and children through her numerous initiatives, particularly the 31st December Women's Movement, which created opportunities for women's participation in social and economic life," it stated.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani described the late Nana Agyeman-Rawlings as a woman of grace, humility, and compassion, whose charming smile, non-partisan attitude, and unifying spirit earned her admiration from all walks of life.

"She was a true mother to the nation and a symbol of unity who believed in peace and progress," it added, emphasising that "Madam Agyeman-Rawlings' legacy should inspire Ghanaians to embrace the values of service, leadership, and commitment to humanity."

It said, "Her contribution to national development, especially in promoting the welfare of women, would remain indelible in Ghana's history."

