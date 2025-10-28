Ghana: Medical Experts Warn Expectant Mothers Against Misuse of Steroids

Medical experts have cautioned expectant mothers against the misuse of steroids -- commonly known as bleaching pills -- under the illusion of whitening the skin of their newborns.

They said the continuous use of hydro steroids in particular, without medical supervision, could cause high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney problems.

A Consultant Nephrologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Dr Elliot Koranteng Tannor; a Public Health Expert, Mr Sylvanus Gatorwu; and the Interim Country Director of Right to Play Ghana, Mr Evans Sinkari, gave the advice in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times.

Dr Tannor, who is the founder of Kidney Health International, a non-governmental organisation, described as worrying the increasing trend of the misuse of hydro steroids -- medications prescribed for asthma and kidney diseases -- because of their skin-lightening side effects.

He said some patients continued to take these steroids after treatment just to maintain lighter skin, and even encouraged others to do the same.

"When patients stop taking the drugs, their blood sugar levels normalise, but prolonged use can lead to permanent damage," he cautioned.

He added that bleaching pills and creams could also thin the skin, making children prone to injuries that could otherwise heal slowly.

For children with kidney diseases who were already on steroids, he said, bleaching further worsens skin fragility.

Dr Tannor cited findings from his organisation showing that one in three Ghanaians above 18 years suffers from hypertension -- some even earlier -- partly due to hereditary factors and bleaching practices.

"We also have statistics showing that four per cent of the youth between 15 and 24 years have hypertension," he said.

He added that most young people were not screened or diagnosed and hence mostly came with complications.

Dr Tannor urged parents to avoid self-medication, appreciate their natural skin, and seek education on the harmful effects of bleaching.

For his part, Mr Gatorwu noted that many people used harmful products without understanding the consequences, pointing out that research in Ghana and Belgium had linked bleaching creams and pills to chronic kidney diseases.

He urged the public to avoid self-medication and unregulated skin-lightening products, saying, "People must check their blood pressure regularly and be cautious about what they apply to their skin and that of their children."

He added that healthy eating and exercise were essential preventive measures.

The Interim Country Director of Right to Play Ghana, Mr Sinkari, described skin bleaching as "an unhealthy practice" that distorted natural appearance and affected self-esteem.

He stressed that it was unacceptable for parents to expose children to such harmful behaviour.

"Every parent is a role model. They must guide their children to appreciate their natural skin tone," he said.

Mr Sinkari called on civil society, traditional, and religious leaders to intensify campaigns against child bleaching, describing it as a violation of children's rights to health, education, and proper physical development.

He also urged them to condemn bleaching and encourage parents to protect children's health, education, and overall physical and moral development.

Meanwhile, Margaret Obeng, a 30-year-old businesswoman, admitted to using bleaching pills and creams on herself and her children, but now regretted it.

She is currently seeking medical help and advised other mothers, especially pregnant women, to desist from the practice.