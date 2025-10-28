Ghana: Chief of Staff Advocates Partnership Between Government, Private Sector, and Innovators

THE Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, has called for a stronger partnership between government, the private sector, and innovators to accelerate Africa's digital transformation as well as strengthen the continent's technological sovereignty.

In a speech read on his behalf at the 2025 MOBEX Africa Innovation Awards held in Accra on Friday, Mr Debrah said Africa has a real opportunity to redefine its future through technology, collaboration, and bold thinking.

The event, which also marked the 10th anniversary of MOBEX Africa, gathered policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to celebrate a decade of advancing digital innovation on the continent.

The Chief of Staff described the theme for this year's conference -- "Resetting Africa's Digital Identity and Sovereignty" -- as ambitious but achievable, noting that the continent's renewed focus on technology provides a foundation for progress.

He stressed that Africa's transformation required not just ideas but coordinated action and sustained partnership. Mr Debrah said Africa could chart a similar path by investing in critical infrastructure, industrial expansion, and human capital.

"No take-off is truly possible without the right infrastructure," he said, adding that both physical infrastructure like roads, ports, and railways, and social infrastructure such as education and health, remain the foundation for progress.

He underscored that technology should be at the centre of national development efforts, as it powers innovation in every sector -- from transportation and communication to agriculture and education.

He also emphasised that human capital development was essential, saying that a nation's greatest wealth lies "not in the belly of the earth, but in the depth of the minds of its citizens."

MOBEX Africa's Milestone

The Chief Executive Officer of MOBEX Africa, George Spencer Quaye, described the awards as one of the organisation's most significant milestones.

He said the past two days of the conference had demonstrated Africa's determination to take charge of its digital destiny.

Reflecting on MOBEX Africa's decade-long journey, he recalled how many doubted the continent's readiness for a digital revolution when the initiative started in 2015.

Mr Quaye expressed gratitude to MOBEX Africa's partners, sponsors, and supporters who have contributed to its success over the years.

He also acknowledged government ministries, regulatory agencies, and innovators whose efforts have helped create an enabling environment for technology and entrepreneurship to thrive.

He commended his team and the Communication and Marketing Unit at Margins ID for their dedication in promoting Africa's innovation story, adding that the next decade must be one of even greater ambition and collaboration.

"The next decade of MOBEX Africa must be even bolder. The innovations we celebrate must scale further. The partnerships we forge must be stronger," he said.

This year's awards did not only honour innovators across various sectors but also recognised institutions and individuals who have supported MOBEX Africa's mission over the past decade.