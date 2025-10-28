Ghana: Akwamu Traditional Leaders, Partners Unite to Champion Ghana's Next Smart City in Atimpoku

The Green Smart Cities Developers (GSCD), in partnership with the traditional and local authorities of the Akwamu Traditional Area, has taken a major step to redefine Ghana's urban future with a high-level stakeholder engagement on the Atimpoku Smart City Project (ASCP), held on Saturday.

The Atimpoku Smart City Project is a visionary initiative designed to transform Atimpoku into a modern, inclusive, and sustainable city -- one that harmonises technological innovation with cultural heritage.

Positioned as a future model for smart urban living in Ghana, the project will integrate residential, industrial, and green spaces to promote economic growth, environmental responsibility, and improved living standards for residents.

The stakeholder engagement served as a transparent and inclusive forum for dialogue, bringing together a wide cross-section of society -- traditional leaders, government representatives, private developers, youth, women, and civil society organisations.

Key participants at the meeting included the District Chief Executive and Assembly Officials; Chiefs and Elders of the Akwamu Traditional Area; Identified Landowners and Family Heads; and representatives from the Town and Country Planning Department, Lands Commission, and Survey Department.

The discussions focused on the project's vision, socio-economic benefits, and design, while emphasising the identification and verification of rightful landowners within the proposed development area to ensure fairness, trust, and shared ownership.

The Chairman for the occasion, Mr Godwin Bobobee, the District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman, expressed deep optimism about the project's transformative potential, saying:

"The Atimpoku Smart City Project will not only reshape our physical environment but also create lasting socio-economic opportunities for our people and aligns perfectly with the government's broader vision to stimulate local development, attract investment, and significantly reduce unemployment in the area."

Mr Bobobee further emphasised that the project symbolises a new beginning for the community -- one rooted in unity, innovation, and hope.

"The Atimpoku Smart City Project marks a new era for our town -- one that unites heritage with progress and turns local potential into a national model for sustainable development. This is not just about building a city; it is about building a future that works for everyone."

Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V, Benkumhene and Aduanahene of the Akwamu Traditional Area and Chief of Atimpoku, speaking on behalf of the chiefs and people of the area, expressed the community's full readiness and support for the project.

"We welcome this initiative with open hearts," Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah said. "Atimpoku has long been a bridge between heritage and progress, and this project gives us the opportunity to strengthen that identity. Our people are ready to collaborate to ensure its success for generations to come."

Mr Theo Akofio-Sowah, Project Lead for Architectural and Engineering, underscored the importance of community participation in shaping the city's future.

"The chiefs, elders, and people of Atimpoku are the true custodians of this land, and their voice must guide every step toward building this city of the future."

The engagement also achieved key milestones, including the verification of rightful landowners, the strengthening of collaboration among traditional leaders, local authorities, and private developers, and the establishment of a framework for continuous stakeholder participation and implementation of the project.