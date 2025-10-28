Ghana/Egypt: Black Queens Set to Finish Off Egypt Despite Bonus Row

Preparation for today's second-leg clash between Ghana's Black Queens and their Egyptian counterparts has been clouded by a bonus row that briefly threatened to disrupt the fixture.

The Queens take on Egypt in the return leg of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana holds a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg in Cairo, with goals from Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Grace Asantewaa.

Under the guidance of new Swedish coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, the Black Queens have displayed renewed tactical discipline, attacking flair, and growing confidence.

The team's resurgence comes at a time when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is enjoying strong corporate backing -- notably from telecom giant MTN, whose $2 million sponsorship package supports all four national teams: the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets.

This partnership has provided crucial motivation and logistical support, significantly improving preparations and morale within the national setup.

However, preparations were briefly disrupted by a bonus dispute with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, which reportedly led to plans of a potential player revolt.

As of press time yesterday, the team had put that plan on hold following assurances that their outstanding allowances would be paid.

Officials close to the team remained optimistic that the matter would be resolved amicably to enable the Queens to honour the match and secure qualification for AFCON 2026.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium.