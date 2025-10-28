Kenya: 8 Hungarians, 2 Germans, Kenyan Captain Killed in Kwale Aircraft Crash - Mombasa Air Safari

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — The Mombasa Air Safari has confirmed that there are no survivors in the Kwale light aircraft dawn crash that killed eight Hungarians, two Germans and a Kenyan captain.

In a statement, the airline pointed out that it had activated its emergency response team and is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities who have began their investigations.

"Oure primary focus right now is providing all possible support to the families affected. A dedicated Family Assistance Team has been established to offer counselling, logistical coordination and any required assistance," the statement said.

The plane operated by Mombasa Air Services had taken off from Diani airport and was headed for Kichwa Tembo in when it crashed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The airline operates between Mombasa and other tourist destinations in the country.

Experts are investigating the crash.

Such accidents are common in the area which is believed to be hilly.

