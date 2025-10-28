Lesotho: Police Block Protest By Textile Workers in Lesotho

Unions accuse police of acting unlawfully by denying permission for a protest march against job losses

Lesotho trade unions have accused the police of unlawfully denying them the right to protest.

The unions had planned to march on Friday and petition the prime minister over the job losses in the textile sector.

Permission for the march was denied by police, citing various administrative requirements not being met.

The unions have appealed to the police minister and threatened court action, saying the police were imposing unlawful new bureaucratic barriers

Lesotho's trade unions have appealed to the police minister and threatened court action after permission for a protest march over job losses last Friday was denied.

The coalition of unions, representing thousands of textile and garment workers, say that despite following all legal procedures under the Public Meetings and Processions Act of 2010, Maseru police commissioner Tšeliso Moerane denied them a permit.

"We are not satisfied with the commissioner's response because it is not based on the law that governs processions and meetings in this country," said National Clothing Textile and Allied Workers Union General Secretary Sam Mokhele in his letter to the police minister on Friday.

"Procession is a right protected by the Constitution. We have therefore sought the minister's urgent intervention," he wrote.

Mokhele told GroundUp that if the minister fails to uphold their right to march, the unions will take the matter to court. "We are waiting for the minister's response, but we are ready to seek legal redress if this pattern of denial continues."

The march was planned to petition Prime Minister Samuel Matekane over the textile industry, which faces massive job losses linked to uncertainty over the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act and the lingering impact of a 15% tariff introduced by US President Donald Trump.

Police give reasons

In a letter dated 23 October, Maseru District Commissioner Moerane cited "crucial omissions" in the unions' submission.

The police said that while respecting the right to assemble, they also have "a huge responsibility to protect life and property and promote peace and well-being of the people".

The police listed four issues: the estimate of the number of participants; identification of organisers responsible for maintaining order; a permit from the Maseru City Council; and proof of prior arrangement with the prime minister's office.

Moerane then asked the unions to provide reasons why their "intended procession cannot be refused".

"Administrative obstruction"

But the unions say none of these conditions are part of the Act which only requires written notice, not prior approval or secondary clearances.

"The police are imposing new bureaucratic barriers that are not part of the law," said Mokhele. "These same routes and venues have been used before without any demand for letters from the prime minister's office or the city council. The law has not changed, only the attitude of those enforcing it."

According to the unions, their notice on 8 October fully complied with the Act. Yet during a follow-up meeting on 21 October, they say the police demanded letters from the prime minister and Maseru City Council.

"These demands amount to administrative obstruction," the unions said.

"The police's failure to respond promptly to our lawful notice in practice amounts to a denial of the right to peaceful assembly."

Appeal to international bodies

In a letter of "appeal to international, continental and regional bodies" dated 20 October, the unions and civil society allies accused the police of "continued suppression of the right to peaceful assembly and protest".

The appeal was sent to the Southern African Development Community, African Union Commission, Commonwealth Secretariat, and the International Labour Organisation. It said the police's conduct violated both Lesotho's Constitution and regional human rights commitments.

The unions warned that state interference in civic expression "raises serious doubts about the sincerity of Lesotho's reform agenda" and urged international observers to monitor future protests.

"The right to peaceful protest is not an act of defiance but a democratic instrument of accountability and participation," their letter stated.

Prime minister's office "seeks dialogue"

The office of the prime minister reached out to the unions for talks. But union leaders have interpreted this as being intended to stop the protest.

"Yes, the prime minister invited us, and we met him today [Monday]," Mokhele said. "But the meeting was not successful. We received the invitation late, and not all unions could attend."

He said another meeting will be set, but workers have already decided that the grievances will be presented through a march.

Mokhele accused the prime minister's advisers of trying to neutralise public dissent through private meetings. "He is being ill-advised," Mokhele said.

He said the grievances they are marching for cannot be negotiated in closed meetings.

Khosi Makubakube, coordinator of parliamentary affairs in the prime minister's office, said the prime minister's aim was to seek solutions through direct engagement.

"The meeting was unsuccessful only because some unions decided not to come," Makubakube said. "The claim that they were invited late is not true. They had even suggested engaging the prime minister even outside office hours."

Since the current administration assumed power in 2022, several groups, including youth movements, consumer advocates, and university students, have accused the police of using technicalities and "new procedural demands" to prevent protests.