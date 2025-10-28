Ghana: 34 Arrested Over Clashes At Odwira Festival

28 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested 34 suspects, including six chiefs, following violent clashes during the Odwira Festival in the Akuapem South Municipality.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday during rituals to lift the ban on noise-making, resulted in the death of one person identified only as Isaac, while four others sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Aburi KOM Presbyterian Hospital, and the body of the deceased has been deposited for autopsy.

A statement issued by the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, said the suspects were arraigned before court on Thursday and charged with rioting with offensive weapons and causing unlawful harm.

He said the police retrieved two weapons -- a Umarex Pistol (No. MP160407589) and a Cyborg Magnum Force Pump Action (No. 602-H25YT-516) -- together with four live and four spent cartridges.

Calm has since been restored, and police officers are maintaining close surveillance.

Superintendent Tetteh noted that comprehensive security measures had been put in place before, during, and after the festival, which began on Monday, October 20, and is expected to climax on Friday, October 24, 2025.

He emphasised that no weapons, live ammunition, or motorbikes would be permitted at the durbar grounds or beyond the Old Assembly Junction in Akropong. Individuals authorised to fire musketry have been properly tagged for easy identification.

He further advised motorists heading towards the Eastern Regional capital to use alternative routes such as Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawam and Dodowa-Somanya-Adukrom to avoid traffic along the Ayi-Mensah-Aburi-Mamfe stretch.

Moreover, Superintendent Tetteh warned that any miscreants who attempt to disrupt the peace would be dealt with decisively, assuring that police presence would remain visible throughout the festival period.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA

