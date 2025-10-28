Nigeria: FCTA Takes Immunization Campaign to Religious Leaders for Compliance

In a renewed push to strengthen public awareness and compliance with child immunization, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified advocacy campaigns with the active collaboration of religious leaders.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs. Bola Ajao, Special Assistant on Media to the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe.

According to the statement, HSES has stepped up advocacy and field operations across the FCT to ensure every child is adequately protected against vaccine-preventable diseases through timely immunization.

Dr. Fasawe stressed the importance of full participation in the ongoing Measles-Rubella Child Immunization Campaign, explaining that immunization was mandated under the Child Rights Act 2003 to safeguard every child's health.

She reiterated that vaccines in the FCT were free, safe, and effective, urging parents not to allow ignorance or misinformation to hinder their children's access to life-saving immunization services.

"We will continue to educate our people and reassure them of vaccine safety and effectiveness," Fasawe said, emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and community engagement in health promotion.

Fasawe announced that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had approved free enrollment in the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) for fully vaccinated children attending public schools.

She disclosed that enforcement of legal provisions had begun to curb non-compliance, warning that parents and school owners obstructing vaccination teams would face sanctions under the Child Rights Act 2003.

She said field advocacy visits commenced Friday in several mosques, including Ansar-ud-Deen Society and Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Foundation, to promote acceptance and participation among Muslim communities.

She added that on Sunday, the advocacy extended to major churches such as MFM, RCCG, ECWA, and Christ Holy Church International, reinforcing interfaith collaboration in achieving universal immunization coverage. (NAN)

Dr. Fasawe said the sensitization drive, personally led by her, formed part of a citywide campaign ensuring no child, whether in schools, worship centers, or markets, was left unprotected from preventable diseases.

She explained that FCTA immunization teams were simultaneously deployed across communities, including hard-to-reach areas, to ensure that every eligible child received full vaccination coverage.

The campaign, she added, involved collaboration with traditional leaders, religious organizations, community associations, NGOs, and partners including NPHCDA, UNICEF, WHO, and IVACA to achieve comprehensive outreach.

Fasawe revealed that HSES compiled a list of non-compliant schools, issued reminder letters, and mobilized 132 vaccination teams for a three-day mop-up exercise with NPHCDA. (NAN)