Liberia: Team Barclay Gives RAL Election Committee 24-Hour Ultimatum to Correct Missteps

Mounting tension is brewing within the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) as Team Barclay Karnley has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Association's Independent Elections Committee (IEC), demanding the immediate reinstatement of two disqualified female candidates and the suspension of what they describe as "politically charged" due payments ahead of the upcoming elective congress.

Speaking Monday at a press conference in Monrovia, Monday, the team's chairman, Anthony Jiffan accused the IEC, chaired by Mr. Frank P. Martin, of "unconstitutional and discriminatory actions" that threaten the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

The dispute stems from the IEC's recent decision to disqualify Ms. Cynthia Quinisier of Hot Pepper Newspaper and Ms. Princess Kamara of Kear Radio the only two female contenders in the pending elections on grounds that they failed to appear in person for credential verification.

Team Barclay, however insists that both candidates had duly informed the Committee's Secretary, Mr. Joseph N. Kerkula, of their health conditions and had complied with the Ministry of Health's advisory for individuals showing flu-like symptoms to remain home.

"The problem here is not noncompliance; it is poor coordination and weak communication between the Committee's Chair and Secretary," Jiffan said. "Their failure has unfairly punished two professional female reporters who have served this Association diligently and with integrity."

Citing Article 10, Section 5 of the RAL Constitution, Team Barclay emphasized that the requirement for in-person verification has no legal basis and is therefore "unconstitutional, discriminatory, and unacceptable."

The team has demanded that Ms. Quinisier and Ms. Kamara be immediately reinstated within 24 hours, warning that failure to comply will be viewed as a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic process within the Association.

The group also condemned the IEC and outgoing leadership for suddenly enforcing payment of membership dues and arrears just days before the election.

According to the directive, candidates are required to pay US$15 (representing US$5 per year) and other members to settle arrears covering three years. Team Barclay described the move as "untimely, unreasonable, and strategically intended to disenfranchise certain candidates and voters."

"For years, the leadership has failed to provide any credible payment mechanism or communication channel," the chairman added. "To now weaponize dues payment at such a critical political moment is unfair and unacceptable."

The group clarified that while it supports the principle of dues payment, it opposes the "timing, selectiveness, and hidden motives" behind the current enforcement.

Team Barclay has also urged the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and the outgoing RAL administration to intervene immediately to prevent what it called a potential crisis that could undermine the Association's integrity.

"The RAL belongs to all Liberian reporters not a select few. No group should be allowed to manipulate the process or silence voices under the guise of enforcement," team asserted.

Team Barclay through it chairman threaten that the Committee's failure to act within this timeframe will compel them and the vast majority of members to adopt other lawful and decisive measures in defense of democracy, fairness, and the integrity of our noble Association," the team cautioned.

Led by Barclay M. Karnley, Jr., Team Barclay's platform--Revive, Advocate, and Lead (RAL)--vows to restore accountability and transparency to the Association if elected. The team includes Sei Koyea (Vice Presidential Candidate), Blamo N. Toe (Secretary-General Candidate), Princess Kamara (Assistant Secretary-General Candidate), and Cynthia Quinisier (Financial Secretary Candidate).