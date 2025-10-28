Liberia: FDA to Host National Forest Forum 2025 to Strengthen Partnership

he Forestry Development Authority (FDA) has announced plans to host Liberia's National Forest Forum (NFF) 2025, a three-day gathering intended to deepen partnerships, assess sector progress, and renew commitments to sustainable forest management.

The event, scheduled for November 3-5, 2025, will be held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia under the theme "Leveraging Liberia's Forest for Economic, Social, and Environmental Sustainability."

According to the FDA, the forum will serve as a platform to highlight the Authority's accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned since the last forest forum held in 2023.

Merab, Boakai to Lead Opening Session

FDA Managing Director Hon. Rudolph J. Merab Sr. will deliver the opening statement, setting the tone for the conference with a presentation on the state of Liberia's forest sector, its achievements, and future outlook. President Joseph N. Boakai is also expected to attend and deliver a keynote address emphasizing the critical role of Liberia's forests in national development while urging delegates to reflect on existing challenges and propose practical pathways toward sustainability.

Local and International Delegates Expected

The forum will bring together around 150 delegates from both local and international institutions, including development partners, government agencies, and representatives from the forestry sectors of neighboring countries. According to an FDA release issued Monday, October 27, the gathering will focus on strengthening coordination among key actors to ensure effective forest governance and sustainable management practices.

Reviewing Progress and Legal Reforms

The FDA noted that since the end of Liberia's civil conflict in 2003 and the lifting of United Nations sanctions on timber, the country has made notable progress in forest governance through laws such as the 2006 National Forest Reform Law, the 2009 Community Rights Law, and the 2018 Land Rights Act. Central to this progress is the adoption of the "Four Cs" framework--Community Forestry, Conservation, Forest Carbon, and Commercial Forestry--which continues to guide the FDA's mandate and overall approach.

Addressing New Challenges and Partnerships

This year's forum will assess the forestry sector's standing amid new developments, including the proposed transition from the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) to the Forest Partnership, and the implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The FDA said the forum will also provide an opportunity to evaluate inter-sectoral coordination under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, while reinforcing Liberia's commitment to international conventions on climate change, biodiversity, and land restoration.

Expected Outcomes

While the forum will not be open to the general public, the FDA expects it to yield meaningful recommendations that will strengthen institutional collaboration, promote fair benefit-sharing, and enhance sustainable management of Liberia's forest resources.

"The expected outcome of the forum is a forestry sector well-positioned to drive inclusive and sustainable development through increased revenue, effective management of protected areas, and improved coordination among stakeholders," the FDA stated.