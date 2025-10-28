Liberia: NEC Clears People's Action Party, Set for National Convention

MONROVIA, Liberia - The National Elections Commission (NEC) has given final approval to the People's Action Party (PAP)--founded by Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph--to convene its first national convention within six months, marking a major step toward full political recognition in Liberia.

The decision, announced in an official communication signed by NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, authorizes the PAP to proceed with the crucial convention needed to finalize its organizational structure, adopt a constitution, and elect national officers in line with Article 79 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

NEC Grants Green Light for PAP Convention

"I present compliments on behalf of the National Elections Commission (NEC) and herein inform you that the proposed People's Action Party (PAP) has met the preliminary requirements concerning the registration of political parties, alliances, and coalitions in Liberia," the NEC Chairperson stated in the letter addressed to the PAP leadership.

"The Commission authorizes you to take the proposed party to its first national convention no later than six (6) months upon receipt of this communication," she added.

The NEC further clarified that the authorization aligns with Section 7.1 of the Regulations and Procedures Relating to the Registration of Political Parties, Alliances, Coalitions, and Independent Candidates. The section mandates that once a proposed party meets preliminary requirements, it must hold a convention to adopt internal governance documents and elect officers before receiving full certification.

Background: Saah Joseph's Political Expansion

Senator Saah H. Joseph, a two-term lawmaker representing Montserrado County, first announced the formation of the People's Action Party in late 2023, describing it as a "movement for practical development and people-centered governance." The party's motto, "Action for the People," mirrors the Senator's long-standing public persona as a hands-on legislator and humanitarian known for emergency interventions and infrastructure initiatives.

The party's National Chairman, Ahmed K. Sirleaf, has been tasked with leading preparations for the upcoming convention. The event will formally transform PAP from a proposed political organization into a fully certified political party eligible to participate in future elections.

Final Certification Awaits Post-Convention Compliance

According to the NEC, PAP's certification will depend on compliance with all convention requirements.

"Upon your satisfaction with the convention provision indicated above, the Commission shall officially certificate your institution as a registered political party in Liberia," the NEC statement concluded.

The development signals a growing political diversification in Liberia, as new parties emerge ahead of future electoral cycles, seeking to reshape the political landscape and challenge traditional power structures.