Liberia: Customs Brokers Chief Dedicates Facilities to Tracon School, Vows Scholarships

MONROVIA, Liberia - The President of the National Customs Brokers Association of Liberia (NCBAL), James L. Hinneh, Jr., has extended a generous hand to hundreds of students and educators by dedicating several refurbished and newly constructed facilities worth more than US$1,200 at the TRACON Elementary, Junior and Senior High School in Doe Community, Montserrado County Electoral District #14.

Refurbished Hall, Classrooms, and Flagpole Basement Dedicated

During a brief ceremony held Monday, October 27, on Bushrod Island, Mr. Hinneh officially turned over a newly refurbished auditorium, improved classrooms, a constructed flagpole basement, and other key upgrades aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment.

He described the initiative as part of his lifelong commitment to investing in youth education and community development.

"We have built a community bridge that costs over US$5,000 and completed several other projects from our own pockets just for our people," Hinneh said. "It's not that we have lots of money, but our actions are rooted in passion and the desire to give back."

Hinneh Highlights Education as a Moral Duty

The NCBAL president revealed that his personal scholarship initiative has already contributed over L$7 million toward the education of hundreds of children across the district.

Reflecting on his own journey, Hinneh said he benefitted from others' goodwill and feels morally obligated to help those who now stand where he once stood.

"Before achieving what I have today, others helped me along the way," he said. "As the late Martin Luther King, Jr. said, 'If I can help someone, my living is not in vain.' We are now able to extend our hands to others."

Hinneh urged others with the means to emulate such acts of generosity and not wait until they are wealthy before lending support.

"You're never sure you're one of those destined to be rich," he said. "But with the little resources you earn, you can touch someone in a more destitute position."

Students and Administrators Express Gratitude

Hinneh also encouraged students to embrace a spirit of giving and always remember their communities when life favors them.

"I want to assure you, Mr. Principal, that with this relationship we've begun, TRACON will feel our continued impact," he promised. "Next academic year, our scholarship scheme will cover TRACON."

In response, Ms. Princess K. Davies, Business Manager of the institution, lauded Mr. Hinneh's intervention and recalled his earlier pledge to assist after observing the school's deteriorated conditions.

"We are so excited to see our auditorium modernized like this through his effort," Davies said. "The administration joins the students in saying thank you, Mr. Hinneh."

She added that Hinneh's choice to prioritize students' welfare over personal comfort demonstrates rare leadership and compassion.

"He could have used that money for his family or personal needs, but he chose to give our students a better learning environment," she said. "We pledge to stand with him and support his efforts in any way we can."

Community Celebrates a Philanthropic Gesture

The short but colorful dedication was marked by joy and appreciation, as smiling students, teachers, and administrators filled the renovated hall to witness the handover.

Mr. Hinneh's gesture, many say, not only enhances the school's learning conditions but also sets a powerful example of civic responsibility and community service.