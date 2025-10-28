West Africa: Liberia Launches African Strategic Discipleship Movement

- The African Strategic Discipleship Movement (ASDM), a growing continental Christian initiative devoted to revitalizing the Great Commission across Africa, has officially launched its operations in Liberia with a strong call for churches to return to intentional disciple-making.

The launch followed a two-day leadership engagement at Abide in the Vine Fellowship Central Church in Monrovia, where more than 35 denominational heads and church leaders convened to deliberate on the declining state of discipleship and the need to restore the church's biblical foundation. The sessions were facilitated by Bishop Robert Bimba, who was appointed as the movement's National Disciple-Making Leader for Liberia.

Reawakening the Church to Its Core Mission

In his address, Bishop Bimba underscored that the ASDM's mission is to "awaken churches across Africa and call believers to action in fulfilling the Great Commission as stated in Matthew 28." He said the Liberian church must reclaim its place as a true disciple-making body.

"This is not an option -- it's a mandate from God," Bishop Bimba declared. "We've agreed to reawaken and reinforce discipleship in our churches, ensuring that Christ is formed in every believer."

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spearhead the initiative in Liberia, noting that local church leaders had committed to strengthening discipleship structures within their congregations.

"Winning Souls Is the Way to Please God"

The training sessions were led by Apostle Dr. Samuel Gakape, the West Africa Regional Training Director of ASDM, who traveled from Ghana to facilitate the event. He emphasized that true evangelism must go beyond conversion and focus on nurturing believers to live according to Christ's teachings.

"If we must please God, we are to make disciples for Him," Apostle Gakape explained. "People need to know God for themselves and live a life that pleases Him. That can only happen when the Church wins more souls through discipleship."

A Call to Rediscover Purpose

Representing the Church of Liberia, Bishop Jackson J. Weah of Hope Renewal Ministry described the movement as a divine wake-up call.

"This movement reminded us of our true calling -- to make disciples of all nations," Bishop Weah said. "It has equipped us with the understanding we need to carry out the Great Commission more effectively."

He acknowledged the challenges involved in sustaining discipleship but said that commitment and faith must come first.

"It's costly, yes, but willingness comes first," he added. "We trust God to make the needed resources available."

Strengthening Unity and Spiritual Growth

Participants hailed the forum as timely and transformative, saying it reoriented the Liberian church toward its divine assignment. The ASDM's presence in Liberia officially places the country on the continental network of the movement, which now spans several African nations.

Bishop Bimba revealed that a two-year discipleship training program will soon be launched nationwide, targeting pastors, church leaders, and local congregations.

He said the discussions also examined the current state of the church in Liberia and globally, noting that the neglect of discipleship has opened the door to false teachings, moral decline, and societal decay.

"The church belongs to Jesus Christ, and it must be run His way -- not ours," Bishop Bimba stressed. "Discipleship is not a suggestion; it is a command."

As the African Strategic Discipleship Movement takes root in Liberia, church leaders say the initiative marks the beginning of a new spiritual reawakening -- one aimed at rebuilding the moral fabric of the church and reaffirming its commitment to spreading the gospel through transformed lives.