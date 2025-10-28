Nigeria: Tinubu Leads Others in Tributes for Late Statesman, Christopher Kolade

·He lived a life of integrity, service and humility, says president

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, led prominent Nigerians to pay tributes to the late elder statesman and diplomat, Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON, during a Service of Songs and Night of Tribute held in Lagos.

Others who spoke of their memories of Kolade at the event included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The event, which brought together political leaders, business executives, clergy, and members of the diplomatic corps, was organised to honour the life and legacy of the respected broadcaster, corporate icon, and public servant, who died on October 8, 2025 at the age of 93.

Representing the president, his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, described Kolade as a man of "honour, integrity, and compassion," whose life exemplified excellence in public service and private enterprise.

Tinubu regarded Kolade as one of the few Nigerians, who "bestrode both worlds with confidence, diligence, and distinction", highlighting his remarkable contributions as Managing Director and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), and Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The president stated, "Few people have bestridden the arenas of public service and private enterprise with such dexterity, confidence, and diligence as Dr Kolade. He was a principal figure in Nigeria's business world and a patriotic public servant, who left a legacy of achievement for those who came after him to build upon.

"His work through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, particularly for persons living with sickle cell, remains one of the most significant humanitarian contributions in our country."

Tinubu said though Nigerians mourned Kolade's passing, "We are comforted that Dr Kolade lived a full life of purpose, leaving a trail of integrity, faith, and compassion that will continue to inspire generations."

Obasanjo, in an emotional tribute, described Kolade as a trusted friend, patriot, and exemplary public servant.

He recalled persuading him to take up the post of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, because he needed "a man whose integrity could stand the test of time" to handle Nigeria's complex diplomatic relations.

The former president said, "Chris doesn't angle for anything. I had to beg him to take that appointment. He was the man I could trust to manage Nigeria's image abroad and our relations with the UK. He did that with distinction and dignity."

He narrated humorous and reflective moments they shared during Kolade's diplomatic tenure in London, ending with an emotional recollection of one of their last meetings:

"Four days before he passed, we spoke. He was his usual self: jovial, smiling, and full of life. I didn't know he was saying goodbye. May his soul rest in peace," Obasanjo stated.

Okonjo-Iweala, who joined virtually, praised Kolade as "a man of faith, courage, and conviction" who inspired generations through his leadership in public and private life.

She recalled how Kolade defended her reform work while serving as Nigeria's High Commissioner and how he and his wife supported her family.

Okonjo-Iweala stated, "Uncle Chris was calm, dignified, and unwavering in his convictions. I know he is resting peacefully with the Lord.

"He and his wife treated me like family, always guiding and cheering me through good and bad times. I know he is resting peacefully with the Lord."

Airtel Africa's Group Vice President for Corporate Communications and CSR, Emeka Oparah, in his tribute, described Kolade as "a legend of integrity, discipline, and humility."

Recounting a personal encounter from his Cadbury days, Oparah recalled how the late diplomat once called his wife at dawn to apologise for sending him on an early assignment to Aso Rock, describing the gesture as a testament to his humanity and respect for others.

Oparah said, "That simple gesture summed up who Dr Kolade was: a man deeply respectful of others, regardless of status. People like him never die; they live forever in the hearts of those they inspired."

Born in 1932, Kolade distinguished himself as one of Nigeria's most respected voices in ethics, leadership, and corporate governance. He served with integrity across broadcasting, diplomacy, academia, and business, leaving behind a rich legacy of faith, humility, and service.