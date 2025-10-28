Nigeria: Zainab Bagudu Harps On Early Release of Funds, Prudent Use for Cancer Treatment

Abuja — Former First Lady of Kebbi State and Founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Zainab Bagudu has urged State Governors, State House Assembly members and development partners to be prudent in the use of funds meant for cancer treatment.

She said with early release of funds meant for the fight against as well as its treatment, this gesture would achieve zero tolerance of the deadliest disease called cancer in the entire African continent.

Bagudu, who made the call yesterday, during the 11th Medicaid Cancer Awareness Walk in Abuja, to raise awareness about the disease, said cancer survivors have a place as research has proven that many are responding to treatments.

At the 11th edition of the walk themed, "One walk, one fight, one mission," Bagudu reiterated that, from early detection, many are improving, as well as creating more confidence in the fact that cancer is not only curable, but can also be prevented.

She commended the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for maintaining and supporting the initiative and its tradition of creating awareness about cancer, while noting that "all that is needed most in cancer care is awareness."

According to her, "Thousands of people from different places converge here to create awareness, and also to show the world that survivors of cancer have a place.

"Here we have a lot of them improving and creating more confidence in us that cancer is not only curable, but it can also be prevented.

"I want to also use this opportunity to call the government, State, National Assembly, and development partners to use the released funds and support these gestures to achieve zero tolerance of the deadliest disease called cancer in the entire Africa."

In her speech, the Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Suleiman, said this was proof that when Nigerians, particularly women, come together, there's nothing that can't be achieved, adding that cancer was beatable.

"We have to continue to work together to fight against things that, you know, destroy us. We have enough fights as women, as men, and as Nigerians.

"Trust me, it takes a collective effort for us to be able to achieve a lot for the health sector. Everyone has a role to play, and that's why we're all out here today. This is a show of solidarity, and when we walk together, we're going to eliminate cancer from Nigeria," he added.

At the walk, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu said Nigerians deserve a chance at a life free of cancer and need to have more opportunities and resources for earlier diagnoses.

According to him, "Money that you can afford and spare can change somebody's life. Not even money, sometimes even the word that you can speak to somebody and encourage him or her.

"So we are indeed very, very pleased and proud that this thing is happening."

Also, the wife of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Fatima Abbas, while commending the convener, said the annual walk was a testament to the fact that no one must fight cancer alone with support such as from the Foundation.

"You have mobilised communities, raised awareness, and promoted early detection and prevention. Your work is a beacon of hope for those living with cancer and we salute you for your unwavering dedication. "We talk to show our support, for solidarity and commitment to this cause, we fight to ensure that no one faces cancer alone, that everyone has access to quality care and that we find a cure for this disease," he added.