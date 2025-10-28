Ghana: Injuries Robbed Hearts of Victory - Dramani

The Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has blamed his side's 2-2 draw with defending Ghana Premier League champions, Black Gold Stars, on injuries suffered by his players during the game.

Hearts were left ruing missed chances after squandering several glorious scoring opportunities in the first half of an entertaining encounter.

The Phobians took the lead in the 39th minute when Mawuli Wayo's strike deflected off defender Gideon Anaba, giving them a deserved advantage -- their third home draw of the season.

Back from the break, Gold Stars, coached by former Hearts assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah, came back strongly. Within six minutes of play, their talisman Samuel Attah Kumi found the equaliser.

Attah Kumi struck again in the 63rd minute -- against the run of play -- to stun the home side and momentarily silence the singing Phobian fans.

Hearts, however, fought back and drew level in the 70th minute when Paaku headed home a Ransford Mensah cross from the right flank.

Speaking after the match, Coach Dramani said:

"It was a very tight and expansive game with a good performance, but the outcome was not what we expected. We should have won the game by a wider margin, but we paid for it because of the injuries."

He explained that Raphael Amponsah sustained an early injury but continued playing, which aggravated the situation.

"We also don't have our centre-back, Ali Mohammed, and midfielder, Abdul Karim; they are all injured. These are very key players for us, but we still had to try to win the game," he added.

Despite the setback, Coach Dramani urged fans to remain patient and supportive.

"You cannot become league champions when you fail to win your home games," he said, calling on supporters to keep faith with the team.

Hearts of Oak will next travel to the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena at Azulewanu in the Western Region to face Basake Holy Stars on Match Day 8.