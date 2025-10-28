Ghana: Gtf Targets Private Schools in Development Agenda

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) is set to establish a committee solely responsible for the promotion and development of the sport in schools, particularly private institutions.

When inaugurated, the committee will be tasked with formulating a framework to obtain clearance from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make taekwondo a compulsory sport in schools.

The idea was proposed and accepted during the GTF's General Assembly and Forum held on Saturday in Kumasi.

Addressing the delegates, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu, President of the federation, said the initial focus would be on the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS).

"When we talk about taking sports to the schools, the focus is always on the public and government-assisted institutions. This time, we want to do something different by working or targeting the private schools," he said.

Mr. Otu added that one of the federation's future plans is to organise a taekwondo competition solely for private schools.

"I believe GNACOPS remains another hub of talents that are yet to be tapped," he disclosed.

He also highlighted the achievements of the current administration, which won numerous medals from several events -- including the Africa Games held in Ghana -- despite challenging circumstances.

The meeting also took major decisions to enhance the promotion and development of the combat sport. These included the delegates' agreement to review the GTF Constitution to ensure consistency with the World Taekwondo Regulations.

The last time the document underwent such an exercise was in 2016, during the GTF's General Assembly held in Takoradi.

The meeting also accepted the three-year financial report of the federation, which accounted for regional drives and capacity-building programmes for both coaches and administrators.

The event attracted representatives from the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghana Education Service (GES), and GNACOPS.

By Andrew Nortey

