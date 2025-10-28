Egypt/Ghana: Namibian Officials to Take Charge of Ghana Vs. Egypt AWC Clash Today

The Confederation of African Football Confederation has appointed Namibian referee Antsino Ndemugwanitha Twanyanyukwa to officiate the crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 qualifier between the Black Queens and Egypt this Today.

The match is scheduled for 3:30 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Twanyanyukwa will be assisted by a duo of Zambian officials, Diana Chikotesha and Nancy Kasitu, serving as Assistant Referee 1 and 2, respectively.

Completing the all-female on-field officiating team is another Namibian, Nuusiku Vistoria Shangula, who will act as the Fourth Official.

The encounter is a highly anticipated rematch, as Egypt hosted Ghana in the first leg and suffered a 3-0 defeat. The Black Queens will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and secure another victory to solidify their position in the qualifiers.

The Match Commissioner for the fixture is Chisom Adaobi Ezeoke of Nigeria, while Tesfanesh Woreta Haitu from Ethiopia will serve as the referee assessor, ensuring the officials' performance is up to the required standard.