Nigeria: Lookman Finds His Scoring Touch Again Ahead of Nigeria's World Cup Playoff

29 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

With Victor Osimhen in red-hot form and Lookman rediscovering his rhythm, the Super Eagles' attacking options are looking increasingly dangerous

Ademola Lookman finally broke his scoring drought on Tuesday night, netting his first goal of the season in Atalanta's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in Bergamo.

The Nigerian international's strike not only salvaged a point for La Dea but also marked a personal turning point after a turbulent start to the campaign.

Lookman had not found the net since May, when he scored against AS Roma, and had endured a frustrating spell amid off-field uncertainty over his future.

The forward, who scored a career-best 15 Serie A goals last season, had pushed for a move during the summer, a situation that strained his relationship with the club.

But his well-taken goal against Milan -- a powerful left-footed finish from a Mario Pašalić assist -- was a reminder of his attacking quality and composure.

It was the kind of moment that reconnected Lookman with the form that made him one of Serie A's standout performers last season.

Atalanta had gone behind early when Milan's Samuele Ricci scored after a deflected shot, but Lookman's equaliser restored momentum and gave the hosts renewed belief.

Despite several chances from both sides, neither could find a winner, with Atalanta extending their unbeaten run to nine games in Serie A (W2, D7).

For Nigeria, Lookman's return to the scoresheet is a timely boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon in Morocco.

With Victor Osimhen in red-hot form and Lookman rediscovering his rhythm, the Super Eagles' attacking options are looking increasingly dangerous.

While Atalanta manager Ivan Jurić will be disappointed by another draw -- the club's fifth in a row -- he will take comfort in seeing one of his key forwards regain confidence.

For Lookman, this goal may signal the start of a much-needed resurgence in a season that began under a cloud but could yet end brightly.

