Nigeria Pitch Awards Reintroduces Rashidi Yekini Award for Top Striker

Voting for the 12th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards will begin on Wednesday, 29 October.

Organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have announced the reintroduction of the Rashidi Yekini Award to honour the country's best striker, in memory of Nigeria's all-time leading goal scorer.

The announcement was made in Lagos during a special luncheon to fete partners and members of the College of Voters ahead of the 12th edition of the prestigious awards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, commended partners and members of the College of Voters from across the country for their commitment to the growth of the awards.

"The journey to the 12th edition of the awards is the story of the determination of all stakeholders to establish and sustain a reward platform for our footballers, administrators, football lovers, and supporters," Mr Philips said.

He also confirmed that the Striker of the Year Award would henceforth be renamed the Rashidi Yekini Award in honour of the late Super Eagles goal poacher.

Yekini, who passed away in 2012, remains Nigeria's all-time leading scorer with 37 goals in 62 appearances.

A key figure in Nigeria's 1994 Africa Cup of Nations triumph, he also scored the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal at USA '94--a moment etched in football history for his iconic celebration.

Mr Philips further announced plans to host an annual sports conference ahead of future award ceremonies.

"Our vision is to make the gathering a unique opportunity to renew and re-focus national attention on sports in Nigeria and open up avenues for administrators to harness the opportunities sports provide," he noted.

Voting for the 12th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards will begin on Wednesday, 29 October.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards, established in 2013, have honoured Nigeria's top football performers on and off the pitch for over a decade.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation, expressed the Federation's satisfaction with the credibility and transparency of the process since its inception.

Oluwadare Ojelabi, Director of Audit and Assurance at SIAO Partners, also restated the firm's readiness to continue supporting the awards, noting that it forms part of their corporate social responsibility.

SIAO Partners have audited and collated the voting process since 2014.