Nigeria: Electoral Integrity Vital to Nigeria's Democratic Development - Jega

Attahiru Jega, a former chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has identified the lack of electoral integrity as a major obstacle to Nigeria's democratic development.

Mr Jega warned that democracy cannot thrive without credible elections and respect for the rule of law.

Speaking on Monday, 27 October, at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Convocation Ceremony in Abuja, citing Kofi Annan, Mr Jega defined an election with integrity as one based on democratic principles of universal suffrage and political equality, conducted professionally, impartially, and transparently throughout the electoral cycle.

In his presentation titled "Electoral Integrity as a Panacea for Democratic Development in Nigeria," the former ASUU national chair posited that for Nigeria's democracy to deepen and deliver tangible benefits to citizens, the country must continually reform its electoral system to make it free, fair, transparent, and credible.

According to him, elections that have integrity offer the best chance of having responsible and responsive public officials in a liberal democracy.

He emphasised that electoral integrity must encompass all stages of the electoral process: From legal frameworks and planning to voting, counting, and dispute resolution, and that strong, independent institutions are crucial.

The quality of an election, Mr Jega noted, is determined by its compliance with ethical behaviour, fairness, impartiality, transparency, and accountability.

Obstacles to electoral integrity in Nigeria

The former INEC boss listed several obstacles that have consistently undermined electoral integrity in Nigeria, including:

Politicians' "do-or-die" mentality and disregard for democratic norms.

Electoral violence and use of armed and drugged thugs.

Vote-buying and violation of campaign finance laws.

Corruption among electoral and judicial officials.

Abuse of incumbency power and interference in the electoral process.

Poor logistics, voter apathy, and weak civic engagement.

He also expressed concern about the increasing role of the judiciary in determining electoral outcomes, warning that corrupt or compromised judgements could further weaken public trust.

Pathways to reform

To restore credibility to Nigeria's electoral process, Mr Jega called for a broad-based "Alliance for Elections with Integrity" involving political parties, civil society, the media, and citizens.

He recommended the strengthening of independent and impartial election management bodies, including the INEC and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), as well as reforms in the judiciary to ensure the timely and impartial resolution of electoral disputes.

Other measures, according to him, should include the periodic review of the Electoral Act and Constitution, with amendments made at least six months before elections and improved transparency and communication by INEC.

He also suggested effective enforcement of a binding code of conduct for political actors and equitable access to state media during campaigns.

According to the convocation lecturer, one of the ways to reform the country's electoral process is via broader voter education and mobilisation to restore confidence in elections. He also listed investment in cybersecurity to protect electoral technology, given the susceptibility of election bodies to cyber attacks.

Mr Jega noted that democracy can only be sustained and consolidated by the actions, attitudes, and dispositions of democrats through democratic means, arguing that "only democrats can build and sustain democratic gains."

25 Years of uninterrupted democracy, limited progress

Reflecting on Nigeria's 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule since the country's return to democracy in 1999 after many years of military rule, Mr Jega noted that while the nation has made progress in conducting regular elections, the quality and integrity of those elections remain questionable, especially the ones conducted by State Independent Electoral Commissions(SIECs).

He lamented that Nigerian democracy has failed to deliver on the expected dividends of democracy, which include peaceful coexistence, political stability, and socio-economic development, which he attributed largely due to widespread electoral malpractice and governance failures.

According to him, Nigeria has seen perennial crises, instability, and rapacious diversion of national resources, while lamenting that regular elections have become a ritual that legitimises access to power by people unconcerned with democratic development.

According to Mr Jega, Nigeria's political elite often pursue self-serving objectives, subvert the rule of law, and deploy violence, vote-buying, and other illegal tactics to manipulate electoral outcomes. These practices, he said, have eroded public confidence in the electoral process and discouraged voter participation.

Work in progress

While acknowledging improvements since the 2007 elections, especially following the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Committee, Mr Jega stressed that much remains to be done.

He urged continuous reform and vigilance to prevent democratic backsliding and ensure that electoral integrity becomes the bedrock of Nigeria's political system.

According to him, for electoral integrity to be robust and effective, the electoral management body must be adequately funded, while being fully accountable.

"There is no doubt that for electoral integrity to be robust and effective, the EMB needs to be adequately funded," he said.

He said increasing the integrity of the country's elections was a task that must be done to hasten desirable democratic development in Nigeria.

He warned that without genuine commitment to credible elections and respect for institutions, Nigeria risks stagnation in its democratic journey.

For Mr Jega, electoral integrity may not be the ultimate panacea for democratic development, but it is one of the most essential foundations for legitimacy, good governance, and active citizen participation.

NILDS DG calls for increased funding for education

Earlier in his address at the convocation ceremony, NILDS DG, Abubakar Sulaiman, called on the government at both national and subnational levels to prioritise higher education funding and find lasting solutions to the recurrent Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes that continue to disrupt Nigeria's tertiary education system.

"I want to urge the federal and state governments to find a lasting solution to the incessant ASUU strikes that have bedevilled and distorted our university education system," he said.

ASUU recently called off a two-week warning strike to press home the full implementation of the 2009 Agreement it entered with the Federal Government.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor of political science and international relations, called for increased funding for higher institutions in the country to enhance skill development.

"I want to use this occasion to call on the government to continue to prioritise funding for tertiary education through increased budgetary allocation.

He urged the government to match words with action by increasing allocations to the education sector in the 2026 fiscal year.

"The funding of higher institutions has a direct relationship with human capacity development. Invariably, low funding translates to poor quality graduates," Mr Sulaiman noted.

The DG also expressed pride that NILDS programmes have remained free from disruptions associated with strikes, describing the Institute as a model of academic stability and excellence.

Mr Sulaiman commended the University of Benin, led by Vice Chancellor Edoba Bright Omoregie, SAN, and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) under Idris Bugaje, for their continued collaboration and support in advancing the Institute's academic mission.

He disclosed that the admission portal for the 2025/2026 academic session is already open, with several applications received across the Institute's Master's and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in Elections and Party Politics, Legislative Studies, Parliamentary Administration, and other areas.

"Remain committed to excellence and keep the flag flying wherever you find yourselves," he told the graduands.

The event, which was attended by top government officials, lawmakers, and academics, marked the graduation of 19 Higher National Diploma students, 9 Postgraduate Diploma recipients, and 51 Master's degree holders from NILDS-UNIBEN collaborative programmes.