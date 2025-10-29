Liberia Drops From List of World's 40 Most Unsafe Countries

For the first time in recorded history, Liberia is no longer ranked among the 40 most unsafe countries in the world, according to newly released global statistics.

The 2025 report highlights significant improvements in Liberia's security and stability, marking a major milestone for the West African nation that has long battled challenges of crime, poverty, and post-war recovery.

Analysts say the development reflects ongoing efforts by national authorities and international partners to strengthen law enforcement, promote peacebuilding, and improve economic conditions across the country. (Source: Legit News Africa).