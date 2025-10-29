Liberia: Ministry of Youth and Sports, Luminos Fund Celebrate Youth Literacy Graduates in Bong and Nimba

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), in partnership with the Luminos Fund, has celebrated the graduation of 484 young Liberians who successfully completed a six-month Youth Community Literacy Program.

The program, designed to equip out-of-school youth with foundational reading, writing and numeracy skills, marks a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to expand learning and employment opportunities for young people.

Held on October 24 and 25 in Gbarnga, Ganta, and Sanniquelle, the ceremonies brought together graduates, parents, local officials, and education partners to honor the achievements of youth who are now ready to transition into further education and vocational training.

Speaking in Saniquelle, Minister of Youth and Sports, J. Cole Bangalu, praised the graduates for their dedication and perseverance.

"This program is a testament to what happens when young people are given a second chance to learn," he said.

"Literacy is more than reading and writing. It opens doors to opportunity and empowers young people to take charge of their future and I am happy so many young people signed up for this."

Assistant Minister for Youth Development, Kuta Gbakolay, who served as keynote speaker in Gbarnga, commended the graduates and emphasized that "learning has no expiration date." She encouraged other young Liberians to take advantage of future cohorts of the program and "embrace the power of a second chance."

Two learners, Naomi Vah and Jennet Thomas, from the Gbarnga Youth Center testified about how the program has boosted their self-confidence to support their school going children and speak among their peers.

Representing the Luminos Fund, Country Manager James Kiawoin reaffirmed the organization's commitment to advancing youth development. "At Luminos, we believe every child and young person deserves the chance to learn," he said. "Through this partnership, we're helping young Liberians build the foundational skills they need to thrive in life and contribute meaningfully to their communities." Mr. Kiawoin added, "we are grateful to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for this partnership and for their open embrace of our approach to teaching literacy while being committed to testing things before scaling."

The Youth Community Literacy Program is one of MYS's flagship initiatives and was recently revamped in partnership with Luminos to better serve youth aged 15-30 who missed out on primary education due to poverty and other barriers. Over six months, participants met three times a week for literacy, numeracy, and life skills sessions facilitated by trained community educators using Luminos' foundational learning curriculum.

Youth coaches received ten days of training throughout the cycle to strengthen their instructional and classroom management skills. Participants studied at youth centers in Gbarnga, Ganta, Sanniquellie, and in nearby public school buildings.

Many graduates shared emotional testimonies about how learning to read and write has transformed their lives. "I can now sound all the letters in the alphabet and blend them to make words," said one graduate proudly. Another added, "this program helped me get back on track with my education after dropping out for three years."

The initiative aligns closely with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Youth Development, particularly its pillars on education, employment, and empowerment. Luminos'

Senior Program Manager, Corina Wornee, and Sando James, the Ministry's Director of Youth Development announced that the program will expand to Grand Cape Mount and Bomi Counties in November, reaching up to 1,000 youth with continued support from Luminos.

"We want more young people to benefit and we also want to introduce new elements into the program to help us understand what's the best way to empower young people," Mr. James said.

The Youth Community Literacy Program operates in two stages--foundational learning and technical and vocational education and training (TVET). This first phase provides the literacy and numeracy base essential for success in vocational programs. Learners who demonstrate strong attendance and reading performance are then eligible to transition into TVET.

The recent cohort represents Luminos' largest pilot to date, with 484 graduates completing the program out of an initial 609 learners--an 80% completion rate. Luminos has previously conducted three other pilots in collaboration with different partners, including community-based organizations and TVET institutes, each helping refine and strengthen the

model.

"We are still learning but I think after four pilots, we have a good sense of what it takes

for this program to be successful in increasing learning outcomes and ensuring learners keep coming to school," Corina Wornee said.

As the ceremonies concluded, graduates received certificates of completion and celebrated with music, dance, and renewed optimism for the future--a powerful reminder that education remains one of the most transformative tools for national development.