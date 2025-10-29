Nigeria: Parents Urged to Prioritise Children Immunisation Against Polio

Parents have been urged to ensure the regular immunisation of their children against the poliovirus to prevent paralysis and lifelong disability.

The call was made in Abuja by Rotary Ambassador and philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor, during the #EndPolioCampaign to mark the 2025 World Polio Day.

He also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to complement ongoing efforts to maintain Nigeria's current zero-polio status.

Speaking shortly after administering a symbolic dose of the polio vaccine, Sir Offor reaffirmed that the wild poliovirus has been completely eradicated from Nigeria.

"As we mark World Polio Day 2025, I speak to you with immense gratitude for how far we have come, and with renewed determination to finish the journey we started together," he said.

"Through Rotary International, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and the dedication of countless Nigerians, we have transformed what once seemed impossible into a story of real progress and hope.

"Across Africa, and here in Nigeria, wild polio virus is gone from our soil. But our mission is not yet complete. The threat of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus still exists, and that means our vigilance must not waver."

Also speaking, the District Polio Chair for Rotary District 9127, Dr. Khadijat Yusuf, stressed the need for strict monitoring of population movements in and out of the country to prevent reintroduction of the virus.

"It is not over until it is over. Until Afghanistan and Pakistan are polio-free, every child remains at risk. If one child is at risk, all children are at risk," she said.

"Polio still exists in those two countries due to security challenges, and that is why we must continue to strengthen our immunisation and vaccination coverage in Nigeria."